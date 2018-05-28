FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 28, 2018 / 10:38 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall as hopes of U.S.-N.Korea summit revive

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Safe-haven demand dwindles
    * U.S. team in N.Korea to prepare for summit
    * Anti-euro Italian parties abandon plans for government 
    * Gold falls below $1,300
    * COMEX net long at 10-month low

 (Updates throughout, moves dateline from BENGALURU)
    By Peter Hobson
    LONDON, May 28 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Monday for a
second session after U.S. President Donald Trump revived hopes
that he would meet North Korean leader Kim Jong Un next month,
lowering political tensions and demand for gold as a safe haven
investment. 
    Trump last week pulled out of the June 12 summit, pushing
gold above $1,300 an ounce, but then reversed his decision and
said on Sunday that a U.S. team had arrived in North Korea to
prepare.               
    "It looks like there is some chance of a meeting between the
U.S. and North Korean leaders that would lower geopolitical
risks and lessen the appeal of gold," said National Australia
Bank economist John Sharma. 
    Gold is traditionally used as a safe place to store assets
during times of uncertainty. 
    Spot gold        slipped by 0.3 percent to $1,297.85 an
ounce by 1019 GMT, while U.S. gold futures         for June
delivery were down 0.5 percent at $1,297.30.
    Trading volumes were low with New York and London markets
closed for public holidays.
    Demand for gold as a safe-haven investment was also dented
as Italy's anti-establishment 5-Star and League parties
abandoned plans to form a government hostile to the European
single currency, triggering a rally in the euro.             
      
    Gold had been trading between about $1,310 and $1,360 since
hitting a 1-1/2 year high in January, but it was pushed lower
this month as the dollar strengthened to 2018 highs, making
bullion more expensive for buyers using other currencies.      
      
    Speculative bets on higher prices have fallen sharply, with
funds' net long position in COMEX gold falling to its lowest
level in 10 months.             
    Prices are now trapped between gold's 200-day moving average
at $1,307 and Fibonacci support at $1,286, said Saxo Bank
analyst Ole Hansen. 
    "The potential for fireworks is biggest on the upside given
the sharp reduction we have seen in speculative longs," he said.
"If we do break higher, the funds will have to chase the market
to rebuild their long positions."
    In other precious metals, spot silver        was down 0.2
percent at $16.44 an ounce.
    Speculative investors have become less pessimistic about
prices, with data on Friday showing their net short position in
COMEX sliver at its lowest since February 2014. [            ]
    Platinum        was up 0.4 percent at $900.50 while
palladium        firmed by 0.1 percent to $980.30. 
    
    
    

 (Additional reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman
)
