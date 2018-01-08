FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 8, 2018 / 1:24 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices firm amid higher U.S. rate hike environment

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Jan 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on early Monday,
below 3-1/2-month highs hit last week, amid expectations of more
U.S. interest rate hikes this year.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was mostly unchanged at $1,322.73 an
ounce at 0059 GMT. Last week, prices touched their highest since
Sept. 15 at $1,325.86.
    * U.S. gold futures         were also mostly unchanged at
$1,322 an ounce. 
    * Spot gold rose for a fourth straight week last week.
    * The U.S. December non-farm payrolls report on Friday was
weaker than expected. The dollar dipped briefly, then rose as
investors reckoned the data would not deter the U.S. Federal
Reserve from raising interest rates multiple times this year,
though at a gradual pace.             
    * Despite weaker-than-expected data, traders overall stuck
to their conviction that the Federal Reserve will raise rates at
least twice this year, a Reuters analysis of fed funds futures
contracts traded at CME Group suggested.             
    * Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    * China gold reserves were at 59.240 million fine troy
ounces at end-Dec, unchanged vs end-Nov, the central bank said
on Sunday.             
    * China's foreign exchange reserves rose to their highest in
more than a year in December and grew at a faster-than-expected
pace, as tight regulations and a strong yuan continued to
discourage capital outflows, data showed on Sunday.             
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.14 percent to 834.86
tonnes on Friday from 836.04 tonnes on Thursday.          
    * Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
positions in COMEX gold and copper contracts in the week to Jan.
2, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission (CFTC) data showed
on Friday.             
    * China's Shanghai Futures Exchange will adjust the last
trading date for February delivery contracts to Feb. 9, in a bid
to avoid public holiday for the Chinese lunar new year, the
bourse said in a statement on Friday.             
    * Physical gold demand across Asia remained subdued last
week as prices rallied to a three-and-a-half-month high, keeping
retail buyers away from the market.             
    * Asian shares neared all-time peaks on Monday after Wall
Street boasted its best start to a year in over a decade, with
brisk economic growth and benign inflation proving a potent
cocktail for risk appetite.             

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil
Nair)

