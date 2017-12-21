FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 21, 2017 / 5:11 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold prices hit 2-wk high on year-end outlook, strong support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold resistance at 200-day moving avg around $1,269
-trader
    * Asian shares, dollar show muted reaction to U.S. tax cuts

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 21 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up to touch a two-week
high on Thursday amid firm underlying support and expectations
of year-end purchases, with the dollar and stocks little changed
in Asian trade. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.15 percent at $1,267.50 an ounce
at 0407 GMT, after hitting its best since Dec. 6 at $1,268.26
earlier.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.1 percent at $1,271 an
ounce. 
    "December is normally a good time to pick up gold. People
are positioning for early January," a Hong Kong-based trader
said. "It's the seasonality of gold showing opportunity and
having held $1,250 very well as we head into the year-end." 
    Gold has also been steady technically, he said, with support
for the yellow metal at $1,260 an ounce and resistance at its
200-day moving average around $1,269. 
    Asian stocks and the dollar were little changed on Thursday,
despite better-than-expected U.S. housing data on Wednesday and
even as lawmakers in the United States gave final approval to
the biggest overhaul of the country's tax code in 30 years.
                                      
    "The dollar is disappointing after all the good news.
Bitcoin has been struggling a bit as well ... so we're seeing
some money go into gold here," the Hong Kong trader said.
    Bitcoin            fell over 10 percent on Wednesday to its
lowest in more than a week at $15,343 at cryptocurrency exchange
Bitstamp. 
    A rise in U.S. bond yields from optimism around the tax
overhaul offered support to the greenback.       
    "As yields march higher, it will be more difficult for gold
to continue the climb," INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir said in
a note. 
    Rising bond yields tend to boost the dollar and weigh on the
appeal of non-interest bearing gold.
    Among other precious metals, spot silver        was
unchanged at $16.17 an ounce, having climbed to a two-week top
of $16.26 in the previous session. 
    Platinum        was 0.4 percent lower at $914.50 an ounce,
after marking its best since Dec. 5 in the previous session. 
    Palladium        had gained 0.1 percent to $1,024.24. 

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in BENGALURU; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri and Tom Hogue)

