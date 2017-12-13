FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady, focus shifts to Fed meeting outcome
#Gold Market Report
December 13, 2017 / 5:14 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold prices hold steady, focus shifts to Fed meeting outcome

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Investors await Fed rate decision, 2018 outlook
    * Spot gold may bounce to resistance at $1,250/oz
-technicals
    * U.S. stock futures, dollar fall as Democrat wins Alabama
race

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold traded within a range on Wednesday
after hitting the lowest in nearly five months in the previous
session, with investors in a holding pattern ahead of the
outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal Reserve. 
    Spot gold        was steady at $1,243.78 an ounce at 0427
GMT, after marking its lowest since July 20 at $1,235.92 in the
previous session.    
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.3 percent at $1,245.60.
    U.S. stock futures, Treasury yields and the dollar fell on
Wednesday as Democrat Doug Jones beat Republican Roy Moore in a
bitter U.S. Senate race in Alabama, dealing a political blow to
Trump in a race marked by accusations of sexual misconduct
against Moore.                             
    The win by Jones could be bullish for gold and bearish for
the dollar, a Hong Kong-based trader said, adding that the
recent dollar strength could yield some profit taking, in turn
helping gold. 
    "It's (gold) just consolidating here at the moment until the
Federal Open Market Committee statement is out. We're expecting
a rate hike," the trader said. 
    The inflation data had helped lift the dollar to a four-week
high on Tuesday, while gold dropped to its nearly five-month
low, he said. 
    The U.S. Fed has raised benchmark interest rates two times
so far this year and analysts say a third hike is almost
certain, by 25 basis points to between 1.25 and 1.50 percent, at
the conclusion of its meeting later on Wednesday. 
    Markets will also be focused on the U.S. central bank's
statement for clues on any further rate increases in 2018.
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. rates as these
increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion
while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced. 
    Spot gold may bounce to a resistance at $1,250 per ounce
before falling again, as it has stabilised around a support at
$1,239, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.             
    In other precious metals, silver        was down 0.1 percent
at $15.71 an ounce, trading near a five-month low of $15.61 hit
overnight. 
    Platinum        rose 0.2 percent to $878.20 an ounce, after
touching its lowest since February 2016 at $868.80 in the
previous session.
    Palladium        was trading down 0.2 percent at $1,010.50
an ounce.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in BENGALURU; Editing by Joseph
Radford and Tom Hogue)

