PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch lower as U.S. Treasury yields rise

BENGALURU, July 24 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Tuesday as the dollar steadied and U.S. Treasury yields rose on expectations that the Federal Reserve would likely continue raising interest rates. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was down 0.1 percent at $1,222.82 an ounce at 0052 GMT. * U.S. gold futures for August delivery were 0.2 percent lower at $1,222.90 an ounce. * The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, held steady at 94.641. It bounced to 94.672 from a low of 94.207 touched on Monday. * Benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields rose to their highest in five weeks on Monday as the Federal Reserve was seen as likely to continue raising interest rates despite criticism from U.S. President Donald Trump. * With markets rife with speculation that the Bank of Japan is close to announcing measures to scale back its massive monetary stimulus, Japanese traders and analysts mused over its options, ranging from subtly changing its policy statement to drastically hiking its bond yield target. * Japan's yen hit two-week highs against the dollar and the 10-year benchmark bond yield jumped to a six-month peak on Monday, following reports the central bank was debating moves to scale back its massive monetary stimulus. * Iran on Monday dismissed an angry warning from Trump that Tehran risked dire consequences "the like of which few throughout history have suffered before" if it made threats against the United States. * There is scope to revive efforts to rework the North American Free Trade Agreement (NAFTA) when trade ministers from Mexico and the United States meet this week, a top Mexican official said on Monday. * British opposition leader, Jeremy Corbyn will call on the government on Tuesday to back his vision for a new customs union with the European Union to avoid a "botched" Brexit leaving the country "in hock to Donald Trump". * European Commission President Jean-Claude Juncker will not arrive in the United States for talks with Trump with a specific trade offer, the Commission said on Monday. * Holding of SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund rose 0.55 percent to 802.55 tonnes on Monday. * Wheaton Precious Metals Corp , the world's largest silver streaming company, said on Monday it would buy all of the gold assets from Sibanye Gold Limited's Stillwater and East Boulder mines in Monatana. * Anglo American Platinum posted a 350 percent rise in interim profits on Monday and kept the dividend tap flowing as it reaps the benefits of a pivot to mechanised mining that has lifted productivity and cut costs. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)