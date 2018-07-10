FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 4:31 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up amid Brexit uncertainty, steady dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar steady after slipping to over three-week low on
Monday
    * SPDR holdings fell 0.18 pct on Monday
    * Silver specs trim net logs to lowest since January

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 10 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on
Tuesday, after hitting a two-week high in the previous session,
amid political uncertainty over Brexit and as the U.S. dollar
held steady.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,259.30 an ounce,
as of 0357 GMT. In the previous session, the metal touched its
highest since June 26 at $1,265.87.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were nearly
unchanged at $1,259.90 an ounce.
    "A stronger yuan and slight weakness in the USD has provided
support for gold," said National Australia Bank economist John
Sharma.
    "Also, geopolitical issues such as Britain's confused exit
from the European Union and U.S. President Trump's assertion
that China was impeding North Korean progress on
denuclearisation have provided some support for gold."
    The dollar was little changed against a basket of six major
currencies on Tuesday after dropping to its lowest since
mid-June in the previous session, while the British pound was
frail after the departure of two key eurosceptic ministers
raised worries about a "hard Brexit."                    
    Britain's ramshackle exit from the European Union could
damage economic growth in the euro zone, European Central Bank
policymaker Ewald Nowotny said.             
    U.S. President Donald Trump suggested on Monday that China
might be seeking to derail U.S. efforts aimed at denuclearizing
North Korea, but said he was confident that North Korean leader
Kim Jong Un would uphold a pact the two agreed on last month.
            
    Investors were also waiting on the sidelines for
developments on the trade war front between China and the United
States, said Dick Poon, general manager, Heraeus Metals Hong
Kong Ltd.
    Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers raised their net
long position in COMEX gold by 105 contracts to 4,291 contracts
in the week to July 3, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) data showed on Monday.         
    Silver speculators trimmed their net long position by 11,515
contracts to 10,651 contracts, CFTC data showed. This was the
weakest position since January.
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund dropped 0.18 percent to 800.77
tonnes on Monday.           
    In other precious metals, silver        climbed 0.4 percent
to $16.14 an ounce and platinum        gained 0.6 percent to
$851.90. 
    Palladium        dipped 0.1 percent to $959.50 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru, Editing by Joseph
Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
