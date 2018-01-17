FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 17, 2018 / 3:38 AM / in an hour

PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up as dollar hits 3-yr lows

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold to test $1,357.54/oz - technicals
    * Platinum hits highest since September
    * Dollar index        touches 3-yr lows early in the session

 (Adds analyst and trader's comments, updates prices)
    By Sethuraman N R
    Jan 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged up on Wednesday, as the
U.S. dollar slumped to three-year lows against a basket of
currencies.
    Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,341 an ounce by
0250 GMT. It touched its strongest since Sept. 8 at $1,344.44 on
Monday.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.2 percent at $1,340 an
ounce. 
    The dollar index was down 0.1 percent at 90.373       ,
after dropping to its lowest since December, 2014 to 90.113.
      
    "Most of the move in gold has been dollar denominated ... We
have seen very little change in ETF holdings. There is very
little change in perception of gold in terms of safe haven
demand," said Mark Keenan, global commodities strategist and
head of research - Asia-Pacific at Societe Generale.
    "The outlook for gold in our view is down due to the lack of
physical demand in Asia and the outlook for rate hikes this year
is a headwind for gold."
    The U.S. Federal Reserve is widely expected to raise
interest rates multiple times this year, although at a gradual
pace. 
    Gold is highly sensitive to rising U.S. interest rates, as
these increase the opportunity cost of holding non-yielding
bullion, while boosting the dollar, in which it is priced.
    Asian stocks stepped back from a record high on Wednesday as
the region's resources shares were dented by falling oil and
commodity prices, while digital currencies tumbled on worries
about tighter regulation.            
    "While the U.S. dollar remains the most prominent driver of
momentum, we cannot overlook the meltdown in Bitcoin on the back
of regulatory oversight adding to the gold risk premium," said
Stephen Innes, APAC head of trading at OANDA.
    Digital currencies tumbled, with bitcoin falling to a
six-week low of $10,162            after reports said South
Korea and China could ban trading, which intensified fears of a
wider regulatory crackdown.             
    Spot gold targets its Sept. 8, 2017 high of $1,357.54 per
ounce, as suggested by its wave pattern and a retracement
analysis, according to Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.
            
    Among other precious metals, spot palladium        was up
0.8 percent at $1,102 per ounce. The metal, which hit a record
high of $1,138 an ounce on Monday, fell nearly 3 percent on
Tuesday. 
    Palladium has had a sustained rally as high demand in the
auto industry fuelled supply concerns, sending Nymex palladium
futures net long positions               to record highs.
    Spot silver        was mostly unchanged at $17.20 per ounce.
    Spot platinum        rose 0.3 percent to $1,002, after
touching its highest since Sept.8 at $1,006.60

 (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru; editing by
Richard Pullin and Biju Dwarakanath)

