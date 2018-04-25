FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 25, 2018 / 1:18 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up as equities slide

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BENGALURU, April 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged higher on
Wednesday as most global stock markets fell and as the U.S.
dollar eased below an over three-month high hit in the previous
session.

    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * Spot gold        was up 0.1 percent at $1,330.96 per ounce
at 0058 GMT. Prices on Tuesday rose 0.5 percent to break a
three-session losing streak.
    * U.S. gold futures         were steady at $1,332.60 per
ounce.
    * Asian shares were under pressure on Wednesday, with a rise
in U.S. bond yields above the 3-percent threshold and warnings
from bellwether U.S. companies of higher costs driving fears
that corporate earnings growth may peak soon.                  
    * The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, was little changed at 90.800,
lower than 91.076 hit in the previous session, its strongest
level since Jan. 12.       
    * U.S. President Donald Trump and French President Emmanuel
Macron pledged on Tuesday to seek stronger measures to contain
Iran but Trump refrained from committing to staying in a 2015
nuclear deal and threatened Tehran with retaliation if it
restarted its nuclear programme.             
    * Trump on Tuesday said the United States would likely reach
a trade agreement with China and that officials from both sides
would sit down for negotiations in a few days.             
    * The uncertainty being generated by U.S. trade tariffs is
already hurting investment in the global economy and could do
serious damage to world growth, European Central Bank
policymaker Francois Villeroy de Galhau said on Tuesday.
            
    * Trump said on Tuesday that North Korean leader Kim Jong Un
had been "very honourable" and discussions on a planned summit
were going well, but tempered expectations for any quick
denuclearization deal by saying "it may be we're all wasting a
lot of time."             
    * U.S. consumer confidence rebounded in April and new home
sales increased more than expected in March, pointing to
underlying strength in the economy despite signs that growth
slowed in the first quarter.             
    * The price of silver will depend heavily on trends in
investment demand in 2018, but could get a boost from
international political and economic risk purchases, CPM Group
said on Tuesday.             
    * Canada's Centerra Gold         said on Tuesday it had
received an unsolicited bid for its Kumtor gold mine in
Kyrgyzstan from Chaarat Gold Holdings (CGH)         but that it
had informed the London-listed company that it was not
interested in the offer.
    * South Africa's mines minister will appeal a court ruling
that held that mining companies did not have to maintain at
least 26 percent black ownership in perpetuity, the Department
of Mineral Resources (DMR) said on Tuesday.             

    
    DATA AHEAD (GMT)
    
    0645  France      Consumer confidence             April

 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
