June 18, 2018 / 3:22 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up as trade row triggers safe-haven buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Equities slip as risk appetite wanes
    * Gold specs raise net long position in week to June 12

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, June 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched higher on
Monday after falling to a 5-1/2-month low in the previous
session, as a trade dispute between the world's two largest
economies triggered safe-haven buying, but a strong dollar put a
cap on the upside.
    Spot gold        edged up 0.1 percent to $1,279.70 per ounce
by 0255 GMT. The yellow metal touched its weakest since late
December at $1,275.01 an ounce on Friday. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were up 0.3
percent at $1,282.10 per ounce.
    "The U.S. dollar strength is weighing on investor sentiment
at the moment rather than any concerns about weaker economic
growth due to the trade tensions," said ANZ analyst Daniel
Hynes.
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, edged up 0.1 percent
to 94.889, hovering close to a seven-month high touched in the
previous session.       
    U.S. President Donald Trump on Friday said he was pushing
ahead with hefty tariffs on $50 billion of Chinese imports, and
the smoldering trade war between the world's two largest
economies showed signs of igniting as Beijing immediately vowed
to respond in kind.             
    Gold is often used by investors as a hedge against political
and financial uncertainty.
    "Risk appetite will likely stay weak into the trading day
ahead following intensified trade concerns," OCBC said in a
note.
    Meanwhile, Asian shares retreated on Monday after Trump
cranked up the trade tensions with China.            
    South Korea and the United States are expected to announce
the suspension of "large-scale" military drills this week, with
the provision that they would restart if North Korea failed to
keep its promise to denuclearise, news agency Yonhap said on
Sunday.             
    Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
position in COMEX gold by 6,506 contracts to 64,572 contracts in
the week to June 12, U.S. data showed on Friday. This was the
highest net long position in gold since late April. 
    Speculators also raised their net long position in silver to
the strongest in 6-1/2 months.        
    Silver        fell 0.3 percent to $16.46 per ounce. 
    Platinum        was down 0.1 percent at $886.30 an ounce. It
touched a four-week low on in the previous session. 
    Palladium        was 0.1 percent lower at $985.75 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford and Richard Pullin)
