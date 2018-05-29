PRECIOUS-Gold prices inch up, but stronger dollar weighs

BENGALURU, May 29 (Reuters) - Gold prices inched up on Tuesday after falling for the two previous sessions, but remained under pressure on hopes a U.S.- North Korean summit was back on track and as the U.S. dollar hovered near 6-1/2-month peaks. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was 0.2-percent higher at $1,300.20 per ounce at 0057 GMT. * U.S. gold futures for June delivery fell 0.3 percent to $1,300 per ounce. * The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, stood at 94.376 after hitting a peak of 94.496 on Monday, its highest since Nov. 14, 2017. * The euro struggled near a 6-1/2-month low against the dollar on Tuesday, the bounce seen at the start of the week fading out as investors took a grim view of Italy seemingly heading towards another election. * Italy's president set the country on a path to fresh elections on Monday, appointing a former International Monetary Fund official as interim prime minister with the task of planning for snap polls and passing the next budget. * South Korean President Moon Jae-in said on Monday there could be more impromptu talks and summits with North Korea's Kim Jong Un, as U.S. officials sought to revive what would be a historic meeting between U.S. President Donald Trump and Kim. * Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe discussed North Korea by phone on Monday and confirmed they would meet before an expected U.S.-North Korea summit, the White House said. * Chinese and U.S. envoys sparred at the World Trade Organization on Monday over Trump's claims that China steals American ideas, the subject of two lawsuits and a White House plan to slap huge punitive tariffs on Chinese goods. * China's net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong fell 35.3 percent in April from the previous month as demand for bullion weakened, data showed on Monday. * Pan American Silver Corp became the latest company to curtail operations in Mexico due to rising violence and crime, saying on Monday it has faced security incidents along the roads used to transport personnel and materials to its Dolores mine. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0645 France Consumer confidence May 0800 Euro zone Lending and money supply April 1300 U.S. S&P/Case-Shiller housing index March 1400 U.S. Consumer confidence May (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru Editing by Joseph Radford)