Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold prices jump 1% as dollar edges lower

By Shreyansi Singh

 (Updates prices)
    * Trump threatens to not sign U.S. stimulus deal  
    * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus:
    Dec 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped as much as 1% on
Wednesday, bolstered by a weaker dollar, while investors kept
hopes pinned on a U.S. stimulus package even after President
Donald Trump threatened to not sign the relief bill.
    Spot gold        was up 0.8% at $1,873.71 per ounce by 12:15
p.m. EST (1715 GMT), while U.S. gold futures        rose 0.4% to
$1,878.20 per ounce.
    "The economic data just cements the belief that the economy
is slowing down and that should help the negotiations with
stimulus ... it's going to be extremely likely that some type of
stimulus deal will still get done," said Edward Moya, senior
market analyst at OANDA.
    "The slightly weaker dollar has provided a move higher for
gold," Moya said, adding the stimulus deal and positive
developments on the Brexit front are needed to further cement
gold's bullish case.
    Raising gold's allure for holders of other currencies, the
dollar index        dropped 0.4%, while investors also expected
further declines in 2021.                    
    Trump threatened on Tuesday to not sign an $892 billion
coronavirus relief bill, seen as a lifeline for the nation's
pandemic-battered economy saying the amount in the stimulus
checks should be increased.                          
    "Even if Donald Trump declines to sign the bill, it is
widely expected that Biden will make it pass and therefore we do
not see any downside to gold at the moment," Natixis analyst
Bernard Dahdah said.
    The number of Americans filing first-time claims for
unemployment benefits remained elevated but posted an unexpected
fall last week.             
    Bullion, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has risen more than 23% this year, benefiting from
massive stimulus unleashed globally.
    Alarm about a highly infectious coronavirus variant prompted
a wave of travel bans, highlighting concerns over an economic
recovery after the pandemic.                         
    Silver        rose 2% to $25.63 an ounce. Platinum       
gained 1.5% to $1,016.83 and palladium        was up by 0.7% at
$2,330.95.  

