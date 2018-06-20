PRECIOUS-Gold prices little changed; platinum hits over two-year low

* Asian stocks, dollar recover as risk-aversion ebbs * Spot gold may test support at $1,268/oz - technicals (Adds comments, details and updates prices) By Karen Rodrigues BENGALURU, June 20 (Reuters) - Gold traded in a narrow range on Wednesday, hovering near a six-month low hit in the previous session, amid a firm dollar and stronger Asian equities. Spot gold held steady at $1,273.83 an ounce, as of 0655 GMT. The metal fell to its lowest since Dec. 22 at $1,270 an ounce on Tuesday. U.S. gold futures for August delivery were, however, 0.2 percent lower at $1,275.80 per ounce. Gold is not doing its part as a safe-haven asset compared to others like the yen and U.S. Treasury yields, said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan. Gold prices generally gain momentum during times of uncertainty as it is considered a safe place to park assets. The dollar steadied against a basket of currencies, as risk aversion sparked by concerns over a worsening trade feud between Washington and Beijing ebbed, although lingering worries about the tariff rift kept currencies on edge. Asian stock markets bounced back following a wobbly morning session that highlighted the lingering anxiety and uncertainty surrounding the heated trade dispute between China and the United States. Commodities are taking a big strain with the tariff wars, said a Hong Kong-based trader, adding that a firm dollar was keeping gold prices under pressure. Spot gold may test a support at $1,268 per ounce, with a good chance of breaking below this level and falling more towards the next support at $1,258, said Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao. In other precious metals, platinum declined about 1 percent to $859.08 an ounce. Earlier in the session, it touched $854.50, its lowest since Feb 3, 2016. Palladium was 0.4 percent higher at $970.38 an ounce, after marking its lowest since May 21 at $964.20 on Tuesday. "Investors are increasingly concerned that metals, which are used in autocatalysts, are at risk of being dragged into the trade conflict between the United States and China," ANZ said in a note. Silver rose 0.4 percent to $16.34 an ounce. In the previous session, it hit $16.21, its lowest since May 16. (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)