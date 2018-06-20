FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
June 20, 2018 / 4:20 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices little changed; platinum hits over two-year low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Asian stocks, dollar recover as risk-aversion ebbs
    * Spot gold may test support at $1,268/oz - technicals

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, June 20 (Reuters) - Gold traded in a narrow range
on Wednesday, hovering near a six-month low hit in the previous
session, amid a firm dollar and stronger Asian equities.
    Spot gold        held steady at $1,273.83 an ounce, as of
0655 GMT. The metal fell to its lowest since Dec. 22 at $1,270
an ounce on Tuesday.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were, however,
0.2 percent lower at $1,275.80 per ounce.
    Gold is not doing its part as a safe-haven asset compared to
others like the yen and U.S. Treasury yields, said OCBC analyst
Barnabas Gan.
    Gold prices generally gain momentum during times of
uncertainty as it is considered a safe place to park assets. 
    The dollar steadied against a basket of currencies, as risk
aversion sparked by concerns over a worsening trade feud between
Washington and Beijing ebbed, although lingering worries about
the tariff rift kept currencies on edge.       
    Asian stock markets bounced back following a wobbly morning
session that highlighted the lingering anxiety and uncertainty
surrounding the heated trade dispute between China and the
United States.                         
    Commodities are taking a big strain with the tariff wars,
said a Hong Kong-based trader, adding that a firm dollar was
keeping gold prices under pressure.
    Spot gold may test a support at $1,268 per ounce, with a
good chance of breaking below this level and falling more
towards the next support at $1,258, said Reuters technicals
analyst Wang Tao.         
    In other precious metals, platinum        declined about 1
percent to $859.08 an ounce. Earlier in the session, it touched
$854.50, its lowest since Feb 3, 2016.
    Palladium        was 0.4 percent higher at $970.38 an ounce,
after marking its lowest since May 21 at $964.20 on Tuesday.
    "Investors are increasingly concerned that metals, which are
used in autocatalysts, are at risk of being dragged into the
trade conflict between the United States and China," ANZ said in
a note.
    Silver        rose 0.4 percent to $16.34 an ounce. In the
previous session, it hit $16.21, its lowest since May 16.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
