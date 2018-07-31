FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 31, 2018 / 3:54 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices mixed ahead of central bank decisions

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Markets await BOJ policy decision on Tuesday
    * U.S. Federal Reserve two-day policy meeting concludes
Wednesday
    * Spot gold biased to fall into range of $1,206-$1,214-
technicals

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, July 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices traded sideways
in a narrow range on Tuesday, with investors in a wait-and-see
mode ahead of the outcome of central bank monetary policy
meetings. 
    Spot gold        was unchanged at $1,221.24 an ounce at 0340
GMT. 
    U.S. gold futures         were 0.1 percent lower at
$1,219.80 an ounce.   
    Investors are awaiting a Bank of Japan monetary policy
decision on Tuesday. The bank is expected to trim its inflation
forecasts and consider changes to its massive stimulus
programme, reflecting a growing recognition it will take longer
than expected to meet its elusive price goal.              
    The yen see-sawed against the dollar as investors eagerly
awaited the outcome. The greenback was nearly unchanged versus
the yen       .       
    Later in the day, the U.S. Federal Reserve begins its
two-day monetary policy meeting. The central bank is widely
expected to stand pat on monetary policy but investors will be
looking for clues on the bank's rate hike path. 
    "There's no clear direction for investors to really play on,
and I suppose until there's a bit more clarity from the U.S.
Federal Reserve in particular I think that's going to remain the
case," ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes said.
    "We could see some support return post the meeting...I'll be
looking for a rebound post the meeting, particularly as they're
not as hawkish as they have been in the past," Hynes said. 
    The U.S. central bank has raised benchmark lending rates
twice this year and signalled two more increases by the year's
end. 
    Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar, making
greenback-denominated gold more expensive for holders of other
currencies.
    Meanwhile, the Bank of England is seen raising rates when it
concludes a meeting on Thursday.             
    Spot gold is biased to fall into a range of $1,206-$1,214
per ounce, Reuters technicals analyst Wang Tao said.
            
    Among other precious metals, silver        fell 0.4 percent
to $15.42 an ounce, platinum        was nearly unchanged at
$824.35 and palladium        was 0.2 percent lower at $927.35.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Sunil Nair)
