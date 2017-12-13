FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
December 13, 2017 / 1:09 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold prices nearly flat ahead of Fed meeting outcome

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were almost unchanged on
Wednesday after hitting their lowest in nearly five months in
the previous session, with investors in 'wait-and-see' mode
ahead of the outcome of a two-day meeting of the U.S. Federal
Reserve.
                        
    FUNDAMENTALS    
    * Spot gold        was steady at $1,243.10 an ounce at 0051
GMT, after marking its lowest since July 20 at $1,235.92 in the
last session.  
    * U.S. gold futures         were up 0.3 percent at
$1,245.40.
    * The U.S. dollar stood near a four-week high against a
basket of currencies on Wednesday after strong U.S. wholesale
price figures kept the Fed on track for a widely-expected rate
rise this week and more in 2018.       
    * U.S. producer prices climbed in November as gasoline
prices surged and the cost of other goods increased, leading to
the largest annual gain in nearly six years.             
    * Asian shares were treading water in early trade on
Wednesday as crude oil futures steadied after a selloff.
           
    * U.S. Secretary of State Rex Tillerson offered on Tuesday
to begin direct talks with North Korea without pre-conditions,
backing away from U.S. demands that Pyongyang must first accept
that any negotiations would have to be about giving up its
nuclear arsenal.             
    * Regardless of a return to solid economic growth, the risk
of sharp appreciation in the yen means Japan's central bank
would be in no rush to exit its ultra-loose monetary policy, say
sources familiar with the bank's thinking.             
    * Prime Minister Theresa May's control of the Brexit process
will undergo its stiffest parliamentary test yet on Wednesday,
when she faces a showdown with rebels in her own party over the
laws that will take Britain out of the European Union.
            
    * British inflation unexpectedly rose to its highest level
in nearly six years in November, tightening the post-Brexit vote
squeeze on households whose spending is the main driver of the
country's economy.                  
      
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)

    0700   Germany       Wholesale price index         Nov
    1000   Euro zone     Industrial production         Oct
    1000   Euro zone     Employment                    Q3
    1330   U.S.          Consumer prices               Nov   
    1900   Federal Reserve announces interest rate decision 
    1930   Federal Reserve Chair Janet Yellen holds news
briefing
    

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Joseph
Radford)

