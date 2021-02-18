Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold prices off 2-1/2-month low as U.S. Treasury yields pull back

By Sumita Layek

    * Gold is merely pausing for breath - analyst
    * U.S. Fed officials prepared to keep monetary policy easy
    Feb 18 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Thursday clawed back from
a 2-1/2-month low marked in the previous session, as U.S.
Treasury yields retreated, lifting the non-yielding bullion's
appeal.
    Spot gold        was up 0.4% at $1,782.64 per ounce by 0336
GMT, having dropped to its lowest since Nov. 30 at $1,768.60 on
Wednesday. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.6% to $1,783.10.
    "The U.S. long-dated yields backing of this week's highs is
offering some support. It also appears dip buyers from China
returned from Lunar New Year holidays," said OANDA senior market
analyst Jeffrey Halley.
    Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields             retreated from
a near one-year peak hit on Wednesday. Lower yields reduce the
opportunity cost of holding bullion, which pays no interest.
     
    Federal Reserve officials were still prepared to keep their
easy monetary policy on track to help heal the economy ailing
from the impact of the coronavirus pandemic, minutes of the U.S.
central bank's January policy meeting showed.             
    U.S. retail sales rebounded sharply in January, while U.S.
producer prices increased by the most since 2009, suggesting
inflation was starting to creep up.
                                    
    Investor focus remained on the developments of a $1.9
trillion U.S. coronavirus relief plan.             
    "The retail sales number overnight was driven by Federal
stimulus cheques, and if anything, highlights that they must
keep up stimulus to keep the economy going," Halley said.
    "In the bigger picture ... gold is merely pausing for
breath. The $1,760 an ounce remains a critical level, a break
below that suggests deeper losses to the $1,600/$1,650 region."
    Gold is viewed as a hedge against inflation, likely from
widespread stimulus.
    Silver        eased 0.1% to $27.32 an ounce. Platinum       
gained 2.2% to $1,280.54 and palladium        rose 0.7% to
$2,387.93.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Vinay
Dwivedi and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
