Gold Market Report
March 3, 2020 / 3:27 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise on global monetary stimulus bets

K. Sathya Narayanan

3 Min Read

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    * Markets price in a 50 bp rate cut by Fed
    * Focus on G7 conference call on virus response 
    * GRAPHIC-2020 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl 

    By K. Sathya Narayanan
    March 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose on Tuesday as
expectations grew for monetary policy easing by major central
banks to limit the economic fallout from the fast-spreading
coronavirus.
    Spot gold        climbed by 0.5% to $1,598.59 per ounce by
0520 GMT, after a 0.4% gain on Monday. U.S. gold futures       
advanced 0.4% to $1,600.90.
    Both U.S. Federal Reserve Chairman Jerome Powell and
European Central Bank (ECB) President Christine Lagarde have
hinted at action in recent days.             
    "Due to the coronavirus central banks are in a hurry to make
fresh cuts and that is making ground for gold," said Vandana
Bharti, assistant vice-president of commodity research at SMC
Comtrade.
    "We were expecting a Fed rate cut in the second half of 2020
but we may see one in the first half."  
    Traders on Monday piled into bets that the Fed will deliver
a big dose of stimulus starting this month amid growing concerns
over the economic impact of the epidemic.             
    April Fed funds rate futures        imply a 0.50 percentage
point cut by the U.S. central bank. 
    Lower interest rates reduce the opportunity cost of holding
non-yielding bullion. 
    Expectations for aggressive monetary policy easing also
supported global equities, while the dollar        held close to
a 1-1/2-month low hit in the previous session.                 
    Gold is moving along with equities as investors re-establish
positions after liquidating them last week to meet margin calls
in other assets, said Jeffrey Halley, a senior market analyst at
OANDA, adding that lower U.S. Treasury yields also supported the
metal.
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year Treasury yields             hovered
close to record lows touched in the previous session.          
    Meanwhile, data released on Monday showed U.S. factory
manufacturing activity slowed last month as new orders
contracted, reflecting worries about supply chain disruptions
due to the virus and underscoring the need for a rate cut.
            
    Investors are waiting for a likely G7 conference call later
in the day, where finance ministers and central bank governors
will discuss measures to deal with the epidemic and its economic
impact.             
    On the technical front, spot gold may bounce towards $1,631
per ounce, Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said, adding that
support was at $1,584 per ounce and a break below that could
cause a fall to $1,565.         
    Among other precious metals, Palladium        gained 0.9% to
$2,544.79 per ounce, while platinum        rose 1.2% to $871.01.
Silver        was up 1.1% at $16.91 per ounce.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below