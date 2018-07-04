FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 4, 2018 / 4:45 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices rise to one-week high as softer U.S. dollar supports buying

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar softer as global currencies strengthen
    * Asian shares near 9-month low
    * SPDR holdings fall 0.73 pct on Tuesday

 (Adds comments, details and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 4 (Reuters) - Gold prices rose to a one-week
high early on Wednesday, rebounding from a seven-month low
touched in the previous session, as the dollar softened, stoking
some demand for the yellow metal. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,256.23 an ounce as
of 0430 GMT. It earlier rose to as high as $1,260.43, a one-week
high. The yellow metal fell to its lowest since Dec. 12 at
$1,237.32 in the previous session. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.4
percent higher at $1,258.10 an ounce.
    "Today, there's very little happening ahead of the fourth of
July holiday, but we are seeing some significant U.S. dollar
weakness come across the board against other currencies," a
Sydney-based trader said. 
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.1 percent
at 94.536.       
    A weaker greenback supports bullion as the dollar-priced
commodity becomes less expensive for investors holding other
currencies. 
    Meanwhile, Asian stocks were on shaky ground on Wednesday as
the spectre of a Sino-U.S. trade war haunted investors ahead of
an July 6 deadline for U.S. tariffs on billions of dollars worth
of Chinese imports.            
    "Since the trade wars have been doing the rounds, if
anything we've seen gold come lower. But if it continues to
escalate gold could go only one way and that's higher," the
trader said.
    China is putting pressure on the European Union to issue a
strong joint statement against President Donald Trump's trade
policies at a summit later this month but is facing resistance,
European officials said.             
    Investors are also awaiting minutes of the June U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting which is due on Thursday and the U.S. non-farm
payrolls data on Friday. 
    "Gold now has the potential to move back up to the $1,300
level, given market expectations appear to be becoming less
hawkish on the interest rate outlook," said Alasdair Macleod,
head of research with Toronto-based Goldmoney Inc.
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund fell 0.73 percent to 803.42
tonnes on Tuesday.          
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.1 percent
to $16.04 an ounce and palladium        gained 0.6 percent to
$945 per ounce.
    Platinum        was 0.1 percent higher at $837.80 an ounce.
The metal fell on Tuesday to the lowest since December 2008 at
$793. 

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri and Christian Schmollinger)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
