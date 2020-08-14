Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold prices set for first weekly decline in 10

    * Gold on course for 4% weekly fall
    * Silver set to snap 9-week winning streak  
    * U.S. 10-year yields up nearly 15 basis points this week
    Aug 14 (Reuters) - Gold fought for traction on Friday as a
jump in U.S. Treasury yields forced investors to reassess their
positions again after a steep retreat from a record peak earlier
this week, which put bullion on course for its first weekly fall
since early June.
    Spot gold        was down 0.1% at $1,952.01 an ounce by 0356
GMT. Bullion declined 4% so far this week, its biggest weekly
percentage fall since early March.
    U.S. gold futures        fell 0.5% to $1,960.50.
    "Gold is coming under pressure due an uptick in U.S. yields,
which is causing a little bit of sell-off right now," said
Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    Benchmark U.S. 10-year yields are up nearly 15 basis points
this week in the sharpest jump since early June, as the U.S.
Treasury flooded the market with supply.      
    Higher yields tend to lift the dollar and pressure the
yellow metal, which costs to store and insure but does not pay
interest.
    The dollar        drifted higher on strong U.S. jobs data,
denting gold's appeal.       
    Bullion also largely ignored mixed economic data from top
consumer China.             
    Markets kept a wary eye on a stalemate in Washington over a
new stimulus package, with key U.S.-China trade talks on Aug. 15
also on the radar.
    Gold has risen more than 28% this year, as unprecedented
global stimulus to ease the economic blow from the pandemic
pushed investors to bullion as a hedge against possible
inflation and currency debasement.
    "The longer-term uptrend is intact, given USD weakness and
the scale of stimulus and as we expect interest rates to remain
low or negative," Standard Chartered analysts said in a note.
    "Price dips are likely to be viewed as buying opportunities
as the macro backdrop remains favourable for gold."
    Elsewhere, silver        dropped 1.1% to $27.26 per ounce,
set to snap a 9-week-long winning streak, down 3.7% so far. 
    Platinum        fell 0.3% to $954.05 and palladium       
slipped 0.9% to $2,148.56.

