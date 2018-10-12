FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
October 12, 2018 / 5:09 PM / Updated 17 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices fall as dollar gains, stocks rebound

Swati Verma

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold on track for biggest weekly gain in seven
    * Palladium off eight-month highs hit on Thursday
    * Platinum hovers near Thursday's over two-month highs

 (New throughout, updates prices, market activity and comments)
    By Swati Verma
    BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased on Friday,
the session after their biggest daily gain in more than two
years, coming under pressure as the U.S. dollar climbed and
global stocks rebounded from a six-day rout.
    Spot gold        was down 0.5 percent at $1,217.81 an ounce
by 13:55 p.m. EDT (1755 GMT). On Thursday, bullion jumped about
2.5 percent on safe-haven buying during an equities selloff.
           
    Thursday's peak of $1,226.27 was the highest since July 31.
Spot gold was on track for its biggest weekly gain in seven
weeks, up about 1.3 percent for the week.
    U.S. gold futures         settled down $5.6, or 0.46
percent, at $1,222.
    "A rally in the U.S. dollar is putting downward pressure on
gold today," said Alex Turro, market strategist at RJO Futures.
    The dollar index        rose as global equities rebounded
from a multiday selloff, boosted by strong export data in China.
                   
    "Event-driven rallies usually don't last long," said George
Gero, managing director at RBC Wealth Management, adding that a
rebound in equities was one of the main factors weighing on
gold.
    "We need more (ammunition) for gold to move further as it
has been very well abandoned with only a few central banks
buying besides some retail buyers."
    Gold remains down about more than 10 percent from its April
peak, pressured by a strong dollar as the U.S.-China trade war
unfolds while the Federal Reserve has raised U.S. interest
rates.
    The Fed hiked rates last month for the third time this year
and is expected to raise them again in December.
    "Gold is going to be dictated by the U.S. Federal Reserve.
As long as interest rates continue to move higher, it's going to
continue to apply a lot of downward pressure on the precious
complex," RJO Futures' Turro said.
    During Thursday's surge, bullion broke above the narrow
trading range of the past 1-1/2 months.
    "Gold is trading fairly close to the 100-day moving average
at $1,228. There should be plenty of resistance, but a close
above that level could signal a move higher," MKS PAMP Group
traders said in a note.
    In other precious metals, palladium        fell over 1
percent to $1,065.72. The metal rose to its highest since Jan.
26. at $1,096.80 in the previous session. 
    Silver        was up 0.1 percent at $14.57 and platinum
       fell 0.7 percent to $833.49, hovering below the previous
session's more than two-month high of $843.90.

 (Reporting by Swati Verma and Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Gregorio)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
