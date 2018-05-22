FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
May 22, 2018 / 3:34 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip as investors eye riskier assets

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Firmer dollar weighs on gold sentiment- analyst
    * Easing geopolitical risk a further negative
    * SPDR gold holdings down 0.4 pct on Monday
    * Platinum edges up from 5-month low hit on Monday

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices dipped slightly on
Tuesday, hovering not far off a 2018 low struck in the previous
session as a firm dollar near five-month highs and optimism in
global markets curbed appetite for the precious metal.
    Spot gold        eased 0.1 percent to $1,290.66 per ounce as
of 0250 GMT. In the previous session, it slid to $1,281.76, its
lowest since Dec. 27.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were 0.1 percent
lower at $1,290.10 per ounce.
    "I think the overriding narrative here is where the dollar
is going," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at OANDA.
Abating geo-political risk was also weighing on sentiment for
gold, he added.  
    The dollar traded below a five-month high against a basket
of currencies on Tuesday, catching its breath after a broad
rally inspired by rising U.S. bond yields and relief at an
easing of U.S.-China trade tensions.       
    Washington and Beijing both claimed victory on Monday as the
world's two largest economies stepped back from the brink of a
global trade war and agreed to hold further talks to boost U.S.
exports to China.                                
    Meanwhile, Asian shares extended gains on Tuesday on renewed
optimism about global growth after the U.S./China agreement.
                
    Expectations that the Federal Reserve will lift U.S.
interest rates again next month added to downward pressure on
gold. Higher U.S. rates tend to boost the dollar and push bond
yields up, make non-yielding assets like bullion less
attractive.           
    U.S. Treasuries were steady on Monday, after benchmark
yields rose to a 7-year peak last week, as investors awaited
release of the latest Federal Reserve minutes on Wednesday.    
    Rising inflation means the Fed should hike interest rates
two or possibly three more times this year, and could move as
soon as next month, Philadelphia Fed President Patrick Harker
said on Monday.             
    "Somewhere around the $1,275 level we are going to start to
attract more bullish sentiment but in the mean time the driver
is going to remain the U.S. dollar," Innes said.
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.38 percent to 852.04
tonnes on Monday.             
    Among other precious metals, silver        and palladium
       were both little changed at $16.47 an ounce and $989.70
an ounce, respectively.
    Platinum        rose 0.1 percent at $897 an ounce, after
marking a fresh low for the year in the previous session at
$873.50.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues and Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru,
Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips and Richard Pullin)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.