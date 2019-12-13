Gold Market Report
December 13, 2019 / 1:52 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip as trade euphoria lifts risk appetite

3 Min Read

    Dec 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell on Friday after sources
said Washington and Beijing had reached an interim trade deal
and averted a fresh round of U.S. tariffs, boosting appetite for
riskier assets. 
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        was down 0.2% at $1,466.35 per ounce, as
of 0051 GMT, but was on track to post a weekly gain. 
    * In the previous session, gold prices hit their highest in
over a month, driven by trade uncertainties ahead of a Dec. 15
deadline, when U.S. tariffs on Chinese goods were initially
expected to kick in.
    * U.S. gold futures        were also down 0.2% at $1,469.60.
    * A wave of trade relief lifted global equities following
reports that the United States has agreed to reduce some tariffs
and delay a tranche of tariffs as part of a "phase-one" deal.
                         
    * Asian markets also jumped on reports that Prime Minister
Boris Johnson's Conservative Party looked to have won a clear
majority in UK elections.                         
    * World stocks hit a record high on Thursday, passing an
all-time peak set in early 2018, on respite over a prolonged
trade war.             
    * Christine Lagarde struck a more upbeat tone on the economy
in her first news conference as head of the European Central
Bank on Thursday and promised a new style of leadership as she
outlined a sweeping one-year review of the bank's workings. 
            
    * Palladium        hit a record peak of $1,964.56 an ounce
on supply crunch, and was last up 0.5% at $1,949.30. The metal
was poised to register a fourth weekly gain.
    * The autocatalyst metal had breached the $1,900 level for
the first time earlier this week following blackouts in South
Africa after a week of heavy rains across parts of the country
caused flooding.             
    * Elsewhere, silver        dipped 0.1% to $16.90 per ounce,
but was headed for its best week since late October, gaining
over 2%, while platinum        fell 0.1% to $942.68, but was set
to post its best week since late August, rising 5.1%.
    
DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
0630   India   WPI Inflation YY    Nov
1330   US      Retail Sales MM     Nov

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below