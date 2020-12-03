Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip as vaccine progress dents bullion's appeal

By Reuters Staff

0 Min Read

    Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices edged lower on Thursday as
news of the world's first vaccine approval from Britain
underscored hopes of a swift economic recovery, weighing on
bullion's safe-haven demand, while investors kept a close eye on
potential U.S. stimulus.
    
    FUNDAMENTALS
    * Spot gold        slipped 0.2% to $1,826.10 per ounce by
0156 GMT, U.S. gold futures        were trading steady at
$1,829.50.     
    * U.S. health experts on Wednesday welcomed Britain's
approval of Pfizer Inc's COVID-19 vaccine, in a sign that U.S.
regulators may soon follow suit to combat the pandemic. 
                        
    * Positive vaccine news could push more money out of gold
and into riskier assets as bullion is regarded as a safe
investment during uncertain times.
    * Congressional Republicans and Democrats were unable to
reach agreement on a fresh coronavirus relief package, though
early signs indicate that a $908 billion bipartisan proposal
could be gaining traction as a negotiating tool.             
    * Both Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin and outgoing U.S.
President Donald Trump supported a proposal put forth by
Republican Senate Majority Leader Mitch McConnell after he
rejected the bipartisan package. 
    * Data showed on Wednesday that U.S. private payrolls rose
less than expected in November as soaring new COVID-19
infections triggered a wave of business restrictions.
             
    * Joe Biden will not immediately cancel President Donald
Trump's trade agreement with China nor remove tariffs on Chinese
exports, the New York Times on Wednesday quoted Biden as saying.
            
    *  The European Union's chief Brexit negotiator said on
Wednesday negotiations on a trade deal with Britain were
reaching "a make-or-break moment".             
    * Silver        fell 1.2% to $23.82 an ounce, while platinum
       dropped 0.7% to $1,007 and palladium        was up 0.1%
at $2,401.60.  
    
    DATA/EVENTS (GMT)
    0900  EU Nov. Services Final PMIs
    1330  US Weekly Initial Jobless Claims       
    1500  US Nov ISM Non-Manufacturing PMI              
 

 (Reporting by Nakul Iyer in Bengaluru; Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
for-phone-onlyfor-tablet-portrait-upfor-tablet-landscape-upfor-desktop-upfor-wide-desktop-up