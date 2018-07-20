FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 20, 2018 / 4:26 AM / Updated 33 minutes ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip for 6th session as dollar trades near 1-yr high

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Dollar hovers close to one-year high
    * Spot gold may test support at $1,204.45/oz- technicals
    * Bullion headed for a 2 percent decline for the week

 (Adds comment, details; updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 20 (Reuters) - Gold prices eased for a sixth
straight session on Friday, hovering near a one-year low hit in
the previous session, as the dollar traded close to a one-year
high.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,218.72 an ounce
at 0352 GMT. In the previous session, it fell to its weakest
since early July last year at $1,211.08 an ounce. 
    U.S. gold futures         were down 0.5 percent at $1,218.30
an ounce.  
    "It seems gold cannot really get anything going on the
upside," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
    "So nothing changed despite the flurry caused by the
president's remarks and so gold continues to labour under a
stronger dollar, higher rates slated for the balance of this
year and next and general fund disenchantment with the long
side."
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, stood at 95.127. It
dropped from a one-year high on Thursday after U.S. President
Donald Trump expressed concern about the currency's strength and
the Federal Reserve's interest rate increases.       
    Trump on Thursday criticized Fed's policy even though most
economists believe the highest inflation in seven years and
lowest unemployment in 40 years justify recent interest rate
rises and a strong U.S. dollar.             
    This comes after Fed Chairman Jerome Powell in a two-day
congressional testimony said the U.S. was on course for years
more of steady growth and reaffirmed expectations for more
interest rate rises.              
    Rising U.S. interest rates tend to boost the dollar and make
gold more expensive for other holders.
    Elsewhere, the European Union's trade commissioner on
Thursday said she hopes an EU mission to Washington will ease a
transatlantic trade dispute but the bloc is preparing a list of
U.S. imports to hit if the United States imposes tariffs on EU
cars.             
    The United States imposed tariffs on EU steel and aluminium
on June 1, and Trump is threatening to extend them to EU cars
and car parts.   
    Financial leaders of the world's 20 biggest economies meet
in Buenos Aires this weekend for the first time since China and
the United States put tariffs on $34 billion of each other's
goods.             
    Spot gold may test a support at $1,204.45 per ounce, a break
below which could cause a loss to the next support at $1,194,
Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao said.
    Meanwhile, Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.52 percent to
798.13 tonnes on Thursday.           
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.2 percent to
$15.23 an ounce.
    Platinum        was 0.6 percent lower at $799.45 per ounce,
while palladium        was up 0.7 percent at $875.50 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes.

