February 1, 2018 / 1:25 PM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip, investors await U.S. jobs data for guidance

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Palladium hits lowest since Dec. 18
    * GRAPHIC-2018 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl

 (Updates throughout, adds LONDON dateline)
    By Zandi Shabalala
    LONDON, Feb 1 (Reuters) - Gold edged lower on Thursday as
investors shifted their focus to U.S. jobs data due at the end
of the week for guidance on monetary policy for the rest of the
year.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,340.20 per
ounce, as of 1302 GMT. It touched $1,332.30 an ounce in the
previous session, its lowest since Jan. 23.
    U.S. gold futures         for February delivery were nearly
flat at $1,342.70 per ounce.
    The U.S. Fed held interest rates unchanged on Wednesday but
raised its inflation outlook and flagged "further gradual" rate
increases.             
    "There is a possibility that the dollar could rise again and
if we have stronger-than-expected jobs data (on Friday) then
that would be bad news for gold," said FOREX.com analyst Fawad
Razaqzada.
    Gold gained just 3.2 percent in January as the dollar fell
to three-year lows against a basket of major currencies. It hit
a 17-month peak of $1,366.07 on Jan. 25.       
    "We remain somewhat friendly to gold in the short-term. The
dollar seems to be adrift, as investors are unsure what
direction to push it," said INTL FCStone analyst Edward Meir.
    The dollar index inched lower after the Fed signalled its
confidence about inflation and growth in the U.S. economy,
reinforcing views it will raise rates several times this year.
      
    Inflation worries generally boost gold, which is seen as a
safe-haven against rising prices. But expectations that the Fed
will raise interest rates to fight inflation make gold less
attractive because it does not pay interest.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, New York-listed SPDR Gold Shares      , fell another 4.1
tonnes on Wednesday, data from the fund shows, cutting its
inflow for January to just 3.9 tonnes.
    In other precious metals, silver        slipped 0.4 percent
to $17.25 per ounce and platinum        fell 1 percent to
$990.25 per ounce.
    Palladium        was 0.6 percent lower at $1,021.72 per
ounce after touching $1,013.72 earlier in the session, its
lowest since Dec. 18. The metal is down about 3.5 percent so far
this year.
    "I wouldn't be surprised to see prices reach $1,000 because
demand is strong but its not strong enough for the price to be
at $1,100," said Natixis analyst Bernard Dahdah, adding that
this was the beginning of a correction for the metal.    

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru; Editing by Edmund Blair)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
