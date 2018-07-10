FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 10, 2018 / 10:46 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on dollar rebound, seen re-testing low

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * SPDR holdings decline to weakest since August
    * Speculators raise net longs in gold in week to July 3

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, changes dateline
from BENGALURU)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, July 10 (Reuters) - Gold headed lower on Tuesday,
weighed down by a stronger dollar, and may re-test a seven-month
low after a failed attempt to break higher in the previous
session.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3 percent at $1,253.60 an ounce
by 1030 GMT, after retreating from its highest since June 26 at
$1,265.87 in the previous session.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.4
percent lower at $1,254 an ounce.
    "If this dollar strength continues, we could see another
test of $1,240, the lows from last week and mid-December, a
crucial technical level," said Carsten Fritsch, commodity
analyst at Commerzbank in Frankfurt.
    Bullion has been in a downtrend since touching $1,365.23 on
April 11, the strongest in nearly three months.      
    The dollar's index against a basket of six major currencies
       was up 0.2 percent at 94.263 after dropping to its lowest
since mid-June on Monday.       
    A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies.
    Investors were also on the sidelines awaiting developments
on the trade war between China and the United States, said Dick
Poon, general manager, Heraeus Metals Hong Kong Ltd.
    Last week, the world's top two economies slapped tit-for-tat
duties on $34 billion worth of each other's imports.
            
    "Geopolitical issues such as Britain's confused exit from
the European Union and U.S. President Trump's assertion that
China was impeding North Korean progress on denuclearisation
have provided some support for gold," said Sharma.
    Trump suggested on Monday that China might be seeking to
derail U.S. efforts aimed at denuclearising North Korea.
            
    Meanwhile, hedge funds and money managers raised their net
long position in COMEX gold by 105 contracts to 4,291 contracts
in the week to July 3, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading Commission
(CFTC) data showed on Monday.         
    Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.18 percent to 800.77
tonnes on Monday, its lowest since August 2017.           
    "For gold to recover, we need to see the return of
investors, not only speculative but ETF investors,"
Commerzbank's Fritsch said. "We may have to wait until the
autumn until we see longer lasting increase in gold prices."
    In other precious metals, silver        fell 0.5 percent to
$16.00 an ounce. 
    Platinum        slipped 0.7 percent to $840.70 per ounce and
palladium        shed 1.3 percent to $947.94 an ounce.

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru
Editing by Alexandra Hudson)
