PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on rising dollar and equities

    May 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in muted trade Monday as
the dollar strengthened and share markets rose, though lingering
tensions between the United States and China limited losses.
    Spot gold        was down 0.4% at $1,726.91 an ounce by 1053
GMT. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.4% to $1,728.70. Most
markets were closed in the United States, Britain and some Asian
countries for public holidays.
    "The main driver probably is the dollar is slightly stronger
and also risk sentiment, in spite of renewed tensions between
the U.S. and China, that still seems to be on the positive
side," said UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo.
    The dollar        rose against its key rivals, making gold
more expensive for holders of other currencies.            
    European shares gained as optimism over easing lockdowns and
signs of further stimulus for the battered euro zone economy
bolstered sentiment.      
    On the geopolitical front, China's proposed national
security legislation for Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions,
White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on
Sunday.             
    U.S.-China tensions have also become increasingly strained
over the source of the coronavirus pandemic, which has infected
more than 5.4 million people globally.
    "Trade war tensions are on the rise, which should continue
to hold a bid under gold prices over the short term. supported
by the bullish cocktail of economic, trade and geopolitical
factors," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial
services firm AxiCorp, said in a note.
    Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust       holdings rose
0.4% to 1,116.71 tonnes on Friday, while speculators increased
their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in
the week to May 19.                  
    Elsewhere, palladium        gained 0.8% to $1,961 an ounce,
while platinum        dropped 1.6% to $826.05 and silver       
slipped 1% to $17.01.

