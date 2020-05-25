Gold Market Report
May 25, 2020 / 9:40 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slip on rising dollar, equities

Brijesh Patel

3 Min Read

    * SPDR Gold Trust holdings rose 0.4% on Friday
    * Specs increased gold bullish positions in week to May 19
-CFTC
    * U.S. warns China of potential sanctions over Hong Kong
    * For an interactive graphic tracking the global coronavirus
spread, open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser

    May 25 (Reuters) - Gold prices fell in holiday-thinned trade
on Monday as the dollar strengthened and share markets rose,
though lingering trade tensions between the United States and
China limited losses for the safe-haven metal.
    Spot gold        was down 0.3% at $1,729.05 per ounce by
0924 GMT. U.S. gold futures        fell 0.4% to $1,729.40. Most
markets were closed in the United States, Britain and some
countries in Asia for public holidays.
    "The main driver probably why gold is down is because the
dollar is slightly stronger and also the risk sentiment, in
spite of renewed tensions between the U.S. and China seems to be
still on the positive side," UBS analyst Giovanni Staunovo said.
    The dollar        rose against its key rivals, making gold
more expensive for holders of other currencies.            
    European shares gained as optimism over easing of lockdowns
and signs of more stimulus for the battered euro zone economy
helped sentiment.      
    On the geo-political front, China's proposed national
security legislation for Hong Kong could lead to U.S. sanctions,
White House National Security Adviser Robert O'Brien said on
Sunday.             
    U.S.-China tensions have risen in the past few weeks over
the source of the novel coronavirus pandemic, which has infected
more than 5.40 million people globally.
    "Trade war tensions are on the rise, which should continue
to hold a bid under gold prices over the short term supported by
the bullish cocktail of economic, trade, and geopolitical
factors," Stephen Innes, chief market strategist at financial
services firm AxiCorp, said in a note.
    Indicative of sentiment, SPDR Gold Trust       holdings rose
0.4% to 1,116.71 tonnes on Friday, while speculators increased
their bullish positions in COMEX gold and silver contracts in
the week to May 19.                  
    Elsewhere, palladium        gained 0.9% to $1,964.09 per
ounce, while platinum        dropped 1.6% to $826.76, and silver
       slipped 0.7% to $17.06.

 (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru)
