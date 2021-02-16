Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold prices slump on rising yields while platinum retreats

By K. Sathya Narayanan

    * There are signs of speculative excess in platinum -analyst
    * Benchmark U.S. yields at highest since March
    * Minutes of U.S. Fed's January meeting due on Wednesday

    Feb 16 - Gold prices fell as much as 1.7% on Tuesday to
their lowest in more than a week on stronger U.S. Treasury
yields while platinum eased in choppy trading after a rally that
took it to a 6-1/2 year high.
    Spot gold        fell 0.7% to $1,805.88 an ounce by 10:16
a.m. EST (1516 GMT), having touched its lowest since Feb. 4.
    U.S. gold futures        fell 1.6% to $1,793.70.
    "Gold is shifting away from being an inflation hedge asset,
as has been the case for most of 2020, into a safe-haven asset
once again," said TD Securities commodity strategist Daniel
Ghali, pointing to rising Treasury yields, 
    Bullion is considered a hedge against inflation expected
from massive economic stimulus that has also pushed U.S. 10-year
Treasury yields             higher, increasing the opportunity
cost of non-yielding gold.      
    Also weighing on gold, U.S. stock indexes opened at record
highs on optimism surrounding a $1.9 trillion U.S. coronavirus
relief package.     
    Meanwhile, platinum        fell 1.6% to $1,281.80 an ounce
after touching its highest since September 2014.
    TD Securities' Ghali said the drop was attributable to
profit-taking after a rally driven by speculation over the
potential for platinum demand to rise as a result of greener
technologies.
    The metal, which is used in automobile catalytic converters
to limit exhaust emissions, has rallied more than 20% this year
on hopes that a recovery in the car market and a push for
cleaner energy would spur demand.
    "While the upswing in the platinum price was fundamentally
justified at first, given its previous undervaluation and the
expectation of a renewed supply deficit, we now see signs of
speculative excess," Commerzbank analysts said in a note. 
    On the technical front, "the 14-day relative strength index
(of platinum) is now in overbought territory, which should sound
alarm bells", they added.     
    Spot silver        fell 0.8% to $27.36 an ounce while
palladium        slipped 0.4% to $2,378.37 after peaking at a
one-month high of $2,424.26.

 (Reporting by K. Sathya Narayanan in Bengaluru
Editing by David Goodman)
