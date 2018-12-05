PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as dollar edges higher

BENGALURU, Dec 5 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady early Wednesday as the dollar edged up, while palladium dipped from record highs touched in the previous session but was in close proximity to the bullion. FUNDAMENTALS * Spot gold was at $1,236.85 per ounce at 0121 GMT. In the previous session, prices touched a peak of $1,241.86, their highest since Oct. 26. * U.S. gold futures were down 0.4 percent at $1,241.4 per ounce. * Palladium dropped 0.1 percent to $1,231.99 per ounce. Prices soared to a record high of $1,239.50 per ounce on Tuesday, fuelled by speculative interest and tight supplies of the autocatalyst metal, briefly surpassing the bullion. * The dollar index , which measures the greenback against a basket of six major currencies, was marginally up by about 0.1 percent. * Asian stocks fell on Wednesday, dragged by Wall Street's tumble as sharp declines in long-term U.S. Treasury yields and resurgent trade concerns stoked investor worries about global economic growth. * One of the most influential Federal Reserve policymakers said on Tuesday he expects further interest rate hikes continuing next year since the U.S. economy is "in really good shape," reinforcing the Fed's upbeat tone in the face of growing doubts in financial markets. * U.S. President Donald Trump on Tuesday held out the possibility of an extension of the 90-day trade truce with China, but warned he would revert to tariffs if the two sides could not resolve their differences. * British Prime Minister Theresa May suffered embarrassing defeats on Tuesday at the start of five days of debate over her plans to leave the European Union that could determine the future of Brexit and the fate of her government. * U.S. delivered Russia a 60-day ultimatum on Tuesday to come clean about what Washington says is a violation of an arms control treaty that keeps missiles out of Europe, saying only Moscow could save the pact. * Senior U.S. senators said on Tuesday they were more certain than ever that Saudi Arabia's crown prince, Mohammed bin Salman, was responsible for the killing of journalist Jamal Khashoggi after receiving a CIA briefing on the matter. DATA AHEAD (GMT) 0145 China Caixin services PMI Nov 0745 France Current account Oct 0850 France Markit services PMI Nov 0855 Germany Markit services PMI Nov 0900 Euro zone Markit services PMI final Nov 1000 Euro zone Retail sales Oct 1315 U.S. ADP national employment Nov 1500 U.S. ISM non-manufacturing PMI Nov 1900 Federal Reserve issues Beige Book of economic Condition (Reporting by Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry Jacob-Phillips)