June 22, 2018 / 4:14 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as dollar retreats from 11-month peak

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Gold poised for a 0.9 pct fall for the week
    * SPDR holdings drop 0.5 pct 
    * Spot gold still targets $1,258/oz - technicals

 (Adds comments, details, and updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, June 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices held steady on
Friday, after hitting a six-month trough in the previous
session, as the U.S. dollar pulled back from a 11-month peak on
profit-booking.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,267.38 an ounce,
as of 0304 GMT. In the prior session, the bullion touched
$1,260.84, its lowest since Dec. 19, 2017. 
    However, the yellow metal was headed for a 0.9 percent
decline for the week.
    A weaker greenback makes dollar-denominated gold cheaper for
holders of other currencies.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.1
percent lower at $1,269.10 per ounce.
    Gold has rebounded a little bit from the lower side due to
the weakness in the dollar, said Ronald Leung, chief dealer at
Lee Cheong Gold Dealers in Hong Kong.
    The dollar fell from an 11-month peak against a basket of
major currencies as investors took profits, while sterling
rebounded from a seven-month low after a slightly hawkish tilt
from the Bank of England surprised the market.       
            
    The trade war is affecting gold for the time-being. Unless
the dollar weakens, do not expect gold to move too high, Leung
added.
    Asian shares were under pressure on Friday on signs that
U.S. trade battles with China and many other countries are
starting to chip away at corporate profits, with oil prices
choppy ahead of major producers' meeting to discuss raising the
output.                               
    An increasingly shrill exchange of words between the United
States and China that is threatening to trigger a global trade
war has claimed another victim - Germany's auto sector. 
            
    Spot gold still targets $1,258 per ounce, as suggested by
its wave pattern and a projection analysis, said Reuters
technicals analyst Wang Tao.         
    Meanwhile, holdings of SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's
largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.50 percent
to 824.63 tonnes on Thursday.          
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.1 percent
at $16.32 an ounce. It fell to its lowest since May 2 at $16.16
in the previous session, and was on course for a 1.4 percent
decline this week.
    Palladium        recovered from early losses to rise 0.3
percent to $953.50 per ounce. Early in the day, it slipped to a
seven-week low of $947.15 an ounce. 
    Platinum        slipped 0.6 percent to $856.15 per ounce. 
    Palladium and platinum were poised to mark a decline of over
3 percent this week.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru, Editing by Joseph
Radford and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
