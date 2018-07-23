FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
July 23, 2018 / 4:29 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady as U.S. dollar softens on Trump interest rate comments

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar falls to two-week low
    * Spot gold may rise towards $1,246/oz- technicals 

 (Adds comment, details; updates prices)
    By Karen Rodrigues
    BENGALURU, July 23 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on
Monday near their highest since July 17 as the dollar eased to
its lowest in nearly two weeks after U.S. President Donald Trump
criticised the Federal Reserve's interest rate tightening
policy.
    Spot gold        was at $1,231.87 an ounce, up 0.03 percent,
at 0417 GMT. The yellow metal gained 0.7 percent in the previous
session. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were 0.1
percent higher at $1,232.10 an ounce.    
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was down 0.2 percent
at 94.305. It fell to its weakest since July 11 earlier in the
session.       
    Trump on Friday reinforced his criticism of the Federal
Reserve's policy on raising interest rates, saying it takes away
from the United States' 'big competitive edge' and could hurt
the U.S. economy.             
    "Comments over the weekend from Trump changed the
environment somewhat, with the apparent push now to really
weaken the U.S. dollar," said ANZ analyst Daniel Hynes.
    The dollar has been a significant headwind for gold over the
past month or so, so it opens up the possibility that we will
not see that continued strength in the U.S. dollar, Hynes added.
    A weaker greenback makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for
buyers using other currencies.
    Elsewhere, global finance leaders from the world's 20
largest economies ended a two-day weekend meeting in Buenos
Aires with little consensus on how to resolve multiple disputes
over U.S. tariff actions.             
    Trump on Friday said he was ready to impose tariffs on all
$500 billion of imported goods from China, threatening to
escalate a clash over trade policy that has unnerved financial
markets.                
    Gold is usually seen as an alternative investment in times
of political and economic uncertainty.
    Spot gold may break a resistance at $1,237 per ounce and
rise more towards the next resistance at $1,246, Reuters
technical analyst Wang Tao said.         
    Hedge funds and money managers switched to a net short
position in COMEX gold contracts for the first time since 2016
in the week to July 17, U.S. Commodity Futures Trading
Commission (CFTC) data showed on Friday.        
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.2 percent
at $15.51 an ounce.
    Palladium        fell 0.4 percent at $890.72 an ounce and
platinum        was 0.3 percent lower at $823.80 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing by
Subhranshu Sahu and Christian Schmollinger)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
