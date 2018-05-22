FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
May 22, 2018 / 1:24 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady on weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    BENGALURU, May 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices were largely
steady on Tuesday, after posting a fresh low for the
year-to-date in the previous session, as the U.S. dollar took a
breather from its recent rally to trade below a five-month high.
        
    FUNDAMENTALS  
    * Spot gold        was nearly unchanged at $1,292.66 per
ounce, as of 0044 GMT. In the previous session, it slid to
$1,281.76, its lowest since Dec. 27.
    * U.S. gold futures         for June delivery climbed 0.1
percent to $1,292.50 per ounce.
    * The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of six major currencies, was 0.2 percent lower
at 93.478. The dollar had advanced to a five-month high against
a basket of currencies on Monday, as news of a truce between the
United States and China on trade tariffs prompted investors to
pare back short positions on the greenback.
    * Asian shares extended gains on Tuesday on renewed optimism
about global growth as the United States and China agreed to
drop their tariff threats, while oil climbed to multi-year peaks
over political uncertainty and potential sanctions in Venezuela.
                 
    * Washington and Beijing both claimed victory on Monday as
the world's two largest economies stepped back from the brink of
a global trade war and agreed to hold further talks to boost
U.S. exports to China.                 
    * U.S. President Donald Trump said China had pledged to buy
"massive amounts" of American agricultural products but gave no
other details about planned commitments from Beijing following
U.S.-China trade talks last week.                 
    * Critics at home and abroad on Monday denounced the
re-election of Venezuela's socialist President Nicolas Maduro as
a farce cementing autocracy, while the U.S. government imposed
new sanctions on the crisis-stricken oil-producing country.
            
    * The United States on Monday demanded Iran make sweeping
changes - from dropping its nuclear programme to pulling out of
the Syrian civil war - or face severe economic sanctions as the
Trump administration hardened its approach to Tehran. 
                
    * Rising inflation means the U.S. Federal Reserve should
hike interest rates two or possibly three more times this year,
and could move as soon as next month, Philadelphia Fed President
Patrick Harker said on Monday.             
    * The Bank of Japan on Monday won approval from influential
members of the government's leading advisory panel for its
decision to abandon the time frame it had set for meeting its
inflation target.             
    * SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed
exchange-traded fund, said its holdings fell 0.38 percent to
852.04 tonnes on Monday from 855.28 tonnes on Friday.
            
    
    DATA/EVENT AHEAD (GMT)
    1400  U.S.    Richmond Fed composite index         May    

 (Reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru, Editing by Sherry
Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.