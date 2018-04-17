FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
April 17, 2018 / 4:02 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices steady on weaker U.S. dollar, trade tension support

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Dollar index slips to lowest in nearly a week
    * U.S President Trump, Japan's Abe to meet Tues and Weds
    * Palladium off 1-1/2 month highs 

 (Adds comments, detail; update prices)
    By Swati Verma
    BENGALURU, April 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices were steady on
Tuesday as the U.S. dollar remained on the back foot, with the
metal supported by festering worries over U.S.-China trade
tensions.
    Spot gold        was unchanged at $1,345.62 an ounce as of
0322 GMT.
    "Despite a quietening of negative headlines overnight, its
unlikely we've seen the last of China trade tensions or a weaker
U.S. dollar for that fact. All of which continues to provide the
most apparent reasons to own gold," said Stephen Innes, head of
trading for Asia-Pacific for OANDA in Singapore.
    Against the yen, the dollar        was down 0.1 percent at
107.03, off its seven-week high of 107.78 yen touched on Friday
as traders braced for a meeting between U.S. President Donald
Trump and Japanese Prime Minister Shinzo Abe starting on
Tuesday.             
    The dollar index       , which measures the greenback
against a basket of currencies, also eased to 89.371 earlier,
following a 0.4-percent fall on Monday.       
    Meanwhile, the likelihood that there would be no immediate
military escalation in Syria following the weekend missile
strikes by the United States, Britain and France, improved
investor appetite for risk and dented gold's appeal.
    "In my view geopolitical events tend to have short-lived
impact on gold prices unless they have far reaching economic
consequences. So in this sense, the Russian/Chinese sanctions
are far more important to the world economy and to gold as
opposed to one-off strikes in Syria," said INTL FCStone analyst
Edward Meir.
    The United States accused Russia on Monday of blocking
international inspectors from reaching the site of a suspected
poison gas attack in Syria and said Russians or Syrians may have
tampered with evidence on the ground.             
    Gold is often seen as an alternative investment at times of
political and financial uncertainty.
    The U.S. yield curve reached it flattest level in over a
decade on Monday after the White House said President Trump
would nominate Richard Clarida as Federal Reserve Vice Chairman,
adding another hawkish voice at the central bank.             
     
    Higher rates tend to boost the dollar, making
greenback-denominated gold more expensive for buyers using other
currencies.
    U.S. gold futures         eased 0.2 percent to $1,348.4 an
ounce.
    Meanwhile, silver        was up 0.4 percent at $16.67 per
ounce and platinum        was 0.4-percent higher at $927.45. 
    Palladium        was down 0.2 percent at $999.85 an ounce,
after rising to $1,012.10 an ounce in the previous session, its
strongest since March 1. 

 (Reporting by Swati Verma in Bengaluru; Editing by Amrutha
Gayathri and Joseph Radford)
