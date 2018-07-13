FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
July 13, 2018 / 4:16 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices subdued as dollar extends rally

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Spot gold down 0.7 percent for the week
    * Dollar hits six-month high vs yen
    * SPDR Gold holdings down 0.5 pct on Thursday 

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, July 13 (Reuters) - Gold prices were muted on
Friday, stuck in a tight trading range as the dollar extended
gains from the previous session when strong U.S. inflation data
and trade war concerns boosted demand for the greenback. 
    Spot gold        was down 0.1 percent at $1,245.61 an ounce,
as of 0347 GMT. For the week, the metal was down about 0.7
percent.
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were little
changed at $1,246.10 an ounce.
    The dollar climbed to a six-month peak versus the yen on
Friday and held firm near a 10-day high against a basket of
currencies boosted by expectations U.S. inflation will pick up,
although concerns about an escalation in U.S.-China trade
tensions limited the greenback's gains.       
    U.S. consumer price data on Thursday showed a steady buildup
of inflation that could keep the Federal Reserve on a path of
gradual interest rate increases.                  
    A stronger dollar and higher U.S. rates reduce demand for
non-interest bearing gold as the metal becomes more expensive
for holders of other currencies.
    Elsewhere, the European Central Bank will keep rates at a
record low for as long as needed to raise inflation, minutes of
the bank's latest meeting showed.             
    Meanwhile, Asian shares rose on Friday following gains on
Wall Street overnight, as concerns over an escalating U.S. trade
war with China took a breather.            
    The United States and China could reopen talks on trade but
only if Beijing is willing to make significant changes, U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said on Thursday.             
    "The trade war issue is still creating a lot of uncertainty.
If the situation continues and we're not seeing any real
movements in gold prices because of it, we might see prices
actually move lower," said Cameron Alexander, an analyst with
Thomson Reuters-owned metals consultancy GFMS.
    "While other geopolitical issues may have dissipated a
little, I think Brexit is probably one issue that is resurfacing
and could lend support to gold," Cameron said.
    U.S. President Donald Trump said a free trade deal with
Britain might be impossible if London went ahead with Prime
Minister Theresa May's proposals for post-Brexit ties with the
European Union, in damaging remarks that could widen domestic
criticism of her plans.              
    During times of uncertainty gold prices can receive a boost
as the metal is widely considered a safe-haven asset but bullion
has failed to benefit from recent trade disputes.
    Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust      , the world's largest
gold-backed exchange-traded fund, dropped 0.48 percent to 795.19
tonnes on Thursday.             
    In other precious metals, silver        rose 0.2 percent to
$15.93 an ounce, after slipping to the lowest in seven months in
the previous session. 
    Platinum        slipped 0.2 percent to $837 an ounce, while
palladium        lost 0.3 percent to $946.50.

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru; Editing by Richard
Pullin and Sherry Jacob-Phillips)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.