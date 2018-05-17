FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
May 17, 2018 / 3:37 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices tick up amid weaker dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Uncertainty around N.Korea-U.S. summit supports gold
    * Dollar index pulls back from 2018-high hit overnight
    * Platinum up after hitting 5-month low on Wednesday

 (Adds comment, updates prices)
    By Apeksha Nair
    BENGALURU, May 17 (Reuters) - Gold prices made modest gains
on Thursday after touching their lowest level this year in the
previous session, amid geopolitical uncertainty and a slightly
weaker U.S. dollar.
    Spot gold        had risen 0.25 percent to $1,293.43 per
ounce by 0255 GMT, after marking its lowest since Dec. 27 in the
previous session at $1,286.20.
    U.S. gold futures         for June delivery were 0.1-percent
higher at $1,292.80 per ounce.
    The dollar slipped versus major rivals        on Thursday
after it hit a 2018-peak overnight, while the euro hovered near
a five-month low on concerns that political developments in
Italy could cause wider disruptions in the common currency bloc.
      
    "The tug-of-war between risk appetite and dollar-strength
will be key in determining how gold may move. We have already
seen some potential safe-haven buying ... given the potential
breakdown in U.S.-Pyongyang talks, despite a stronger
greenback," said OCBC analyst Barnabas Gan.
    U.S. President Donald Trump acknowledged on Wednesday it was
unclear if his summit with North Korea would go ahead after
Pyongyang threatened to pull out of the unprecedented meeting.
            
    Gold prices can gain during times of uncertainty as the
metal is seen as a safe place to park assets. 
    Meanwhile, weighing on upward momentum for gold were surging
U.S. bond yields, with the yield on the benchmark 10-year note
hitting its highest level since 2011 on signs the economy was
strengthening.      
    "Further gold weakness cannot be fully discounted, as the
stronger U.S. Treasury yields seen could garner more dollar
strength into the month ahead," Gan said.
    A stronger dollar makes greenback-denominated gold more
expensive for holders of other currencies, while higher U.S.
bond yields weigh on the appeal of non-yielding bullion.
    In other precious metals, silver        was up 0.4 percent
at $16.41 an ounce, after touching the lowest in two weeks at
$16.17 in the previous session.
    Platinum        was up 0.5 percent at $892.30 per ounce,
after hitting a five-month low of $883.50 on Wednesday.
    Palladium        rose 0.3 percent to $986.15 per ounce.
    

 (Reporting by Apeksha Nair in Bengaluru
Editing by Joseph Radford)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
