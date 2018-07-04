FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Detained In Myanmar
Energy & Environment
Brexit
North Korea
Charged: The Future of Autos
Future of Money
Breakingviews
Gold Market Report
July 4, 2018 / 10:36 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices touch one-week high on softer U.S. dollar

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Trade war worries drag world stocks lower, yuan steadies
    * Fed June minutes due Thursday, payrolls due Friday

 (Recasts, adds comment/details, changes dateline, updates
prices)
    By Maytaal Angel
    LONDON, July 4 (Reuters) - Gold hit a one week high on
Wednesday, rebounding from this week's seven-month low, helped
by a softer dollar and smouldering trade tensions, though the
move was limited ahead of Friday's U.S. jobs data.
    The dollar fell versus the euro and the yuan, with the
Chinese currency continuing its recovery from 11-month lows
after the central bank took steps to stem its rapid rise.       
    A weaker dollar makes dollar-priced gold cheaper for
non-U.S. investors.
    "Gold has been trending lower for several weeks and this
being non-farm payrolls (week) the dollar is likely to remain in
range, so people are taking profit on dollar and gold
positions," said Fawad Razaqzada, an analyst at FOREX.com.
    "I'm still not convinced we've seen the lows so long as gold
remains below $1,300. The dollar is on an upwards trajectory. I
don't think (looming interest rate) hikes are priced into the
dollar or gold."
    Spot gold        was up 0.3 percent at $1,256.06 an ounce as
of 1008 GMT after touching $1,261.10, a one-week high. 
    The yellow metal has gained over $20 from Tuesday's low of
$1,237.32 an ounce, its weakest since Dec. 12. 
    U.S. gold futures         for August delivery were trading
0.3 percent higher at $1,257.50 an ounce.
    World stocks were dragged lower by growing anxiety ahead of
Washington's end of week deadline to impose tariffs on $34
billion of Chinese imports, and Beijing's vow to retaliate in
kind on the same day.            
    "Since the trade wars have been doing the rounds, if
anything we've seen gold come lower. But if it continues to
escalate gold could go only one way and that's higher," a
Sydney-based trader said. 
    China is putting pressure on the European Union to issue a
strong joint statement against President Donald Trump's trade
policies at a summit later this month but is facing resistance,
European officials said.             
    Gold is often regarded as a safe haven during times of
political and financial uncertainty.
    Markets are awaiting minutes of the June U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting due on Thursday and the U.S. non-farm payrolls
data on Friday for cues on monetary policy.
    Valuations remain supportive of the dollar, with the market
pricing in two more interest rate hikes for 2018.
    Silver        was 0.2 percent lower at $16.03 an ounce and
palladium        gained over 0.6 percent to $946.10.
    Platinum        dipped 0.3 percent at $834.75 an ounce. The
metal fell on Tuesday to the lowest since December 2008 at $793.
    U.S. markets will remain closed on Wednesday for the
Independence Day holiday.
    

 (Additional reporting by Karen Rodrigues in Bengaluru; Editing
by Elaine Hardcastle)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.