Gold Market Report
December 3, 2019 / 5:39 AM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold prices tread water despite Trump's Latam tariffs

Sumita Layek

3 Min Read

    * SPDR Gold holdings down 0.7% on Monday, lowest since Sept.
19
    * Gold Specs cut bullish positions in week to Nov. 26-CFTC

    Dec 3 (Reuters) - Gold prices were trading in a narrow range
on Tuesday as investors stayed on the sidelines, even as U.S.
President Donald Trump's move to slap tariffs on Brazil and
Argentina stoked fresh global trade tensions.
    Spot gold        slipped 0.1% to $1,460.92 per ounce by 0506
GMT. U.S. gold futures         fell 0.2% to $1,466.60.
    Trump on Monday announced tariffs on U.S. steel and
aluminium imports from Brazil and Argentina "effective
immediately", opening new fronts in his trade war.             
    "The only reason prices have not risen is because the
investment demand for gold is not there," said Jigar Trivedi, a
commodities analyst at Mumbai-based Anand Rathi Shares & Stock
Brokers.
    "In SPDR gold exchange-traded funds (ETF), flows have
reduced, investor demand has faltered and that is why gold
prices have not reacted to the uncertainties to the trade
matters," he said.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed ETF, SPDR Gold
Trust      , fell 0.7% to 889.16 tonnes on Monday, their lowest
since Sept. 19.          
    Speculators also cut their bullish positions in COMEX gold 
in the week to Nov. 26, data showed on Monday.        
    "People are expecting U.S.-China trade war to de-escalate,
plus the U.S. Federal Reserve has signalled that there will be
no further rate cuts unless there is a U-turn in the economy, so
sentiment will be bearish (in gold)," Trivedi said.
    Gold has risen more than 13% so far this year, mainly due to
the 17-month-old trade dispute.
    Trump on Monday said U.S. legislation backing protesters in
Hong Kong did not make trade negotiations with China easier, but
added he believes Beijing still wants a deal.             
    "The metal continues to hold range bound heading into
year-end, seemingly well supported around $1,450, however
lacking any meaningful demand to break top-side resistant
through $1,465 - $1,470 and $1,480 the key level above this,"
analysts at MKS PAMP said in a note.
    Elsewhere, palladium        was down 0.1% at $1,851.09 per
ounce, after scaling an all-time peak in the previous session at
$1,861.71. 
    Silver        was flat at $16.90, while platinum        was
unchanged at $897.65.

