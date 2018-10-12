PRECIOUS-Gold pulls back from two-month highs as stocks rebound

* Spot gold on track for biggest weekly gain in seven

* Could extend gains to $1,237/oz -technicals

* Palladium off eight-month highs hit on Thursday (Updates prices)

By Sethuraman N R

BENGALURU, Oct 12 (Reuters) - Gold fell on Friday, retreating from two-month highs hit in the previous session, as global equity markets recovered some poise after dramatic losses.

Spot gold was down 0.2 percent at $1,221.29 an ounce by 1117 GMT, having jumped about 2.5 percent on Thursday as an equities sell-off steered investors towards safe-haven assets. Thursday’s peak of $1,226.27 was the highest since July 31.

Gold has risen about 1.6 percent this week, on track for its biggest weekly gain in seven.

“The markets have kind of stabilised and things have calmed down a bit and the sort of momentum for gold to push higher is not with us at the moment,” said Macquarie commodity strategist Matthew Turner.

Global shares were having their strongest day in nearly a month on Friday as European and Asian markets recovered from a brutal sell-off that left them on track for their worst week since February.

Despite gold’s sharpest one-day percentage gain since June 2016 on Thursday, the precious metal is still down about 11 percent from its April peak, with investors buying dollars as the U.S.-China trade war unfolds against a backdrop of rising U.S. interest rates.

“We could see some bounces like this as the futures market is extremely short, Turner said. “But, ultimately, prices are going to drift down ... The fundamentals for gold are still weak.”

Thursday’s surge helped bullion to break above the narrow trading range it has been stuck in for the past 1-1/2 months.

“We need to wait to see how the stock markets are performing later in the day,” said MKS head of trading Afshin Nabavi.

“Breakout for gold on Thursday was around $1,207 to $1,212 and if prices break down to that level again, it would be a good entry point for gold.”

Spot gold could extend gains to $1,237 an ounce, as suggested by a Fibonacci ratio analysis, said Reuters technical analyst Wang Tao.

“Gold is trading fairly close to the 100-day moving average at $1,228. There should be plenty of resistance, but a close above that level could signal a move higher,” MKS PAMP Group traders said in a note.

In other precious metals, palladium was up 1.1 percent at $1,088.80, still shy of the previous session’s peak of $1,096.80, its highest since Jan. 26.

Silver rose 0.6 percent to $14.65 and platinum was up 0.3 percent at $841.50. (Reporting by Nallur Sethuraman in Bengaluru Editing by Susan Fenton and David Goodman)