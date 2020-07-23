PRECIOUS-Gold rallies into 5th day as US-China row enhances appeal

Gold Market Report
    July 23 (Reuters) - Gold extended its rally into a fifth
session on Thursday, hitting a nine-year high as escalating
U.S.-China tensions increased its safe-haven appeal. 
    Spot gold        was 0.6% higher at $1,882.17 per ounce by
0950 GMT, having hit its highest since September 2011 at
$1,888.26. U.S. gold futures        rose 0.9% to $1,881.50.
    "Gold as store of value has significantly enhanced so it
wouldn't be a surprise if it rises to $1,900," Bank of China
International analyst Xiao Fu said.
    Geopolitical risk premium, worries of a further
confrontation between Washington and Beijing and ample liquidity
from widespread central bank stimulus are driving prices, she
added.
    The United States gave China until Friday to close its
consulate in Houston following accusations of spying.
            
    Supporting bullion further, the dollar index        touched
a more than four-month low.       
    Expectations of another round of U.S. stimulus measures also
helped gold since it is considered a hedge against inflation and
currency debasement.             
    Indicative of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold
Trust      , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, rose 0.4% to 1,225.01 tonnes on Wednesday, its highest
since March 2013.             
    "Gold could overshoot much higher to the upside but the
subsequent decline will be quite dramatic as well... As more
economies reopen and return to normal activity, the economic
data improves then there will not be much need to pile up in
gold," Xiao said.
    Elsewhere, silver        slipped 0.8% to $22.84 per ounce,
after rallying to a nearly seven-year high, spurred by hopes for
a revival in industrial activity.
    Palladium        was steady at $2,147.00 per ounce, while
platinum        rose 0.4% to $924.80. 
    Market tightness in the second half of 2020, supported by
monetary and fiscal stimulus, should support palladium prices
over the next 12 months, UBS said in a note, adding it expects
the auto catalyst metal to reach $2,500/oz by mid-2021. 

