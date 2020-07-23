PRECIOUS-Gold rallies into 5th day as US-China row enhances appeal

* Holdings in SPDR Gold Trust rose 0.4% on Wednesday * UBS sees palladium prices reach $2,500/oz by mid-2021 * GRAPHIC-2020 asset returns: tmsnrt.rs/2jvdmXl (Recasts, adds comment, updates prices) By Eileen Soreng July 23 (Reuters) - Gold extended its rally into a fifth session on Thursday, hitting a nine-year high as escalating U.S.-China tensions increased its safe-haven appeal. Spot gold was 0.6% higher at $1,882.17 per ounce by 0950 GMT, having hit its highest since September 2011 at $1,888.26. U.S. gold futures rose 0.9% to $1,881.50. "Gold as store of value has significantly enhanced so it wouldn't be a surprise if it rises to $1,900," Bank of China International analyst Xiao Fu said. Geopolitical risk premium, worries of a further confrontation between Washington and Beijing and ample liquidity from widespread central bank stimulus are driving prices, she added. The United States gave China until Friday to close its consulate in Houston following accusations of spying. Supporting bullion further, the dollar index touched a more than four-month low. Expectations of another round of U.S. stimulus measures also helped gold since it is considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Indicative of investor sentiment, holdings in SPDR Gold Trust , the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.4% to 1,225.01 tonnes on Wednesday, its highest since March 2013. "Gold could overshoot much higher to the upside but the subsequent decline will be quite dramatic as well... As more economies reopen and return to normal activity, the economic data improves then there will not be much need to pile up in gold," Xiao said. Elsewhere, silver slipped 0.8% to $22.84 per ounce, after rallying to a nearly seven-year high, spurred by hopes for a revival in industrial activity. Palladium was steady at $2,147.00 per ounce, while platinum rose 0.4% to $924.80. Market tightness in the second half of 2020, supported by monetary and fiscal stimulus, should support palladium prices over the next 12 months, UBS said in a note, adding it expects the auto catalyst metal to reach $2,500/oz by mid-2021. (Reporting by Eileen Soreng and Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; editing by Barbara Lewis)