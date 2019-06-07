Gold Market Report
June 7, 2019 / 2:02 PM / Updated an hour ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rallies to 14-month crest, on track for best week in 3 years

Arijit Bose

3 Min Read

    * Gold up 3% so far this week
    * U.S. job growth slowed sharply in May
    * Dollar plummets to 2-1/2 month low
    * Platinum on track for first weekly gain in 7 weeks

 (Updates prices)
    By Arijit Bose
    June 7 (Reuters) - Gold prices jumped 1% on Friday to their
highest levels since April 2018 as a sharp slowdown in U.S. jobs
growth sent the dollar lower on growing expectations that the
Federal Reserve would cut interest rates this year.
    Gold also has benefited from concerns that U.S. trade wars
with Mexico and China will slow the global economy. The precious
metal is up about 3% so far this week, on track for its biggest
weekly gain since April 2016. 
    Spot gold        was 0.6% higher to $1,343.07 per ounce at
12:38 p.m. EDT (1638 GMT) having earlier hit its intra-day high
of $1,348.08.
    U.S. gold futures         were up 0.4% at $1,347.40 an
ounce.
    The U.S. Labor Department reported on Friday that job growth
slowed sharply in May and wages rose less than expected.             
    "The U.S. jobs number was weaker than expected and that
rallied the gold market. That gives the bulls more technical
momentum," said Jim Wyckoff, senior analyst at Kitco.
    Chances "have significantly increased that the U.S. Federal
Reserve is going to lower interest rates sooner rather than
later and that is also working in favour of the precious metals
bulls," Wyckoff said.
    Traders of U.S. short-term interest rate futures added to
bets that the Fed will start to cut rates as soon as July and
reduce them two more times before the end of the year.
    On Thursday, New York Fed President John Williams on
acknowledged the impact of trade and global growth concerns on
business investment.             
    Lower interest rates boost gold by reducing the opportunity
cost of holding the metal and by weakening the dollar, which
skidded to its lowest in 2-1/2 months after the U.S. jobs data.
    Meanwhile, the Trump administration pushed ahead on Friday
with a plan to slap a 5% tariff on imports from Mexico, as the
two sides started a third day of talks to reach a deal to stem
the flow of mostly Central American migrants into the United
States.             
    Among other metals, silver        soared 1.3% to $15.04 per
ounce, on track for its biggest weekly increase since late
December.
    Platinum        rose 0.2% to $805.00 an ounce. The metal was
headed for its first weekly gain in seven.
    Palladium        was up 0.6% at $1,359.16 an ounce.

 (Reporting by Arijit Bose and Eileen Soreng in Bengaluru;
Editing by David Gregorio, Bill Trott and Grant McCool)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below