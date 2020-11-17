Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold range-bound as vaccine zest offsets pandemic resurgence

By Sumita Layek

    * Virus surge prompts restrictions in Europe, U.S.
    * U.S. retail sales miss expectations in October
    Nov 17 (Reuters) - Gold steadied in a narrow range on
Tuesday, as a weaker dollar and concerns about mounting
coronavirus cases and its impact on the economy were countered
by optimism about the race to deliver a vaccine.
    Spot gold        was little changed at $1,887.93 per ounce
by 9:34 a.m. EDT (1437 GMT). U.S. gold futures        eased 0.1%
to $1,885.70.
    "There is a lack of conviction on the trajectory of safe
haven flows, we've all this vaccine optimism in place, but we
also have the U.S. and Europe still struggling with the
pandemic," said Edward Moya, senior market analyst at OANDA.
    "Longer term trends are still supportive for gold to rally,
but we're seeing some investors kind of abandon their bullish
bets. The vaccine news for many has made holding gold longer
term less appealing."
    Gold shed as much as 1.3% on Monday after Moderna         
said its vaccine was 94.5% effective in preventing COVID-19 in a
late-stage trial, becoming the second U.S. drugmaker after
Pfizer         to report results that exceeded expectations.
            
    Meanwhile, U.S. retail sales rose less than expected in
October and could slow further amid rising infections and new
restrictions.             
    Limiting gold's losses, the dollar        eased 0.3% against
rivals.       
    "Gold is trapped in a range. It's limited on the upside,
$1,900 is the key level of resistance, and $1,850 is key
support," said Phillip Streible, chief market strategist at Blue
Line Futures in Chicago.
    Gold will remain supported as "everyone believes that next
year inflation will run hot and the U.S. Federal Reserve will
not do anything about it," he added.
    Bullion, considered a hedge against inflation and currency
debasement, has gained over 24% this year, mainly benefiting
from massive global stimulus.                          
    Silver        fell 0.8% to $24.54 per ounce. Platinum       
rose 0.3% to $928.54, while palladium        shed 0.3% to
$2,325.30.

