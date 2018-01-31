FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
January 31, 2018 / 10:44 AM / in 2 hours

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as dollar slips, but seen as vulnerable

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold has best month since Aug, up 3.1 pct in Jan
    * Platinum on track for best month since Jan 2017

 (Adds more analyst comment, updates prices, adds LONDON
dateline)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices rebounded on
Wednesday as the dollar resumed its downtrend, but analysts said
bullion was vulnerable to weakness ahead of the Lunar New Year
and if bulls start shedding their long positions.
    Spot gold        was up 0.4 percent to $1,342.80 per ounce
by 1000 GMT. In the previous session, it touched its lowest
since Jan. 23 at $1,334.10 an ounce. 
    U.S. gold futures         for February delivery rose 0.5
percent to $1,342.10 per ounce.   
    Gold got a boost as the dollar fell, putting the currency on
track for its biggest monthly drop in nearly two years as U.S.
President Donald Trump's first State of the Union address failed
to offer any comfort to ailing dollar bulls.        
    A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
    Gold prices were on track for a third consecutive monthly
gain and are up 3.1 percent so far in January, their best month
since August, largely due to weakness in the dollar.  
    Wednesday's bounce, however, may be only a short-term
respite from a downtrend that began after gold touched a 1-1/2
high of $1,366.07 an ounce last week.
    "Seasonality is starting to fade ahead of the Chinese New
Year, so you should not expect too strong physical demand at
this point," said Joni Teves, precious metals analyst at UBS in
London.
    "You also have long positioning building up quite
significantly over the past six weeks, so that should put some
pressure on the market.”
    Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
position in COMEX gold contracts to a four-month high, data
showed on Friday.             
    Investors will also be keeping a keen eye on the U.S.
Federal Reserve meeting later on Wednesday that is expected to
leave interest rates unchanged while signalling a gradual
tightening of monetary policy later this year.                 
    "Yellen may deliver a hawkish surprise, setting the stage
for a possible policy pivot ... Gold bears may take advantage of
this move," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head for OANDA.
    A rate hike in March would not come as a surprise, but any
change in the pace of hikes would pose a risk to gold's rally,
Innes noted. 
    Traders were also waiting for the U.S. jobs report on Friday
that will include data on nonfarm payrolls and average hourly
earnings.
    In other precious metals, silver        climbed 0.5 percent
to $17.22 per ounce, after hitting a one-week low of $17.03
earlier in the session. 
    Palladium        was up 0.4 percent at $1,058.72 per ounce,
having fallen nearly 3 percent in the previous session to mark a
five-week low at $1,047.00. 
    Platinum        gained 0.5 percent to $1,000.80 per ounce.
It is up 8.4 percent for the month so far, on track for its best
month since January 2017. It hit a one-week low the session
before. 

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru; Editing by Mark Potter)
