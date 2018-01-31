FinancialGovernment SolutionsLegalReuters News AgencyRisk Management SolutionsTax & AccountingBlog: Answers OnInnovation @ Thomson Reuters
Directory of sites
Login
Contact
Support
Future Of Money
The Trump Effect
Politics
North Korea
Technology
Myanmar
#Gold Market Report
January 31, 2018 / 10:44 AM / Updated 2 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as dollar slips; still seen as vulnerable

Reuters Staff

4 Min Read

    * Gold up 3.1 pct in January; best month since August
    * Platinum on track for best month since January 2017
    * Palladium hits fresh five-week low

 (Adds 5-week low in palladium, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Jan 31 (Reuters) - Gold prices rebounded on
Wednesday as the dollar resumed its downtrend, but analysts said
bullion was vulnerable to weakness ahead of the Lunar New Year
and if bulls start shedding their long positions.
    Spot gold        was up 0.5 percent at $1,344.75 an ounce by
1500 GMT. In the previous session it touched its lowest since
Jan. 23 at $1,334.10. 
    U.S. gold futures         for February delivery rose 0.6
percent to $1,342.80.   
    Gold received a boost as the dollar fell, putting the
currency on track for its biggest monthly drop in nearly two
years. The euro climbed against the dollar as firm euro zone
inflation data for January kept expectations alive for a swift
withdrawal of the central bank's stimulus policies.        
    A weaker dollar makes commodities priced in the greenback
cheaper for buyers using other currencies.
    Gold prices were heading for a third consecutive monthly
gain, with the 3.3 percent climb so far in January making it the
best month since August, largely on dollar weakness.  
    Wednesday's bounce, however, could be only a short-term
respite from a downtrend that began after gold touched a 1-1/2
high of $1,366.07 last week.
    "Seasonality is starting to fade ahead of the Chinese New
Year, so you should not expect too strong physical demand at
this point," said Joni Teves, precious metals analyst at UBS in
London. "You also have long positioning building up quite
significantly over the past six weeks, so that should put some
pressure on the market.”
    Hedge funds and money managers raised their net long
position in COMEX gold contracts to a four-month high, data
showed on Friday.             
    Investors will also keep a keen eye on the U.S. Federal
Reserve meeting later on Wednesday. The Fed is expected to leave
interest rates unchanged while signalling a gradual tightening
of monetary policy later this year.                 
    "Yellen may deliver a hawkish surprise, setting the stage
for a possible policy pivot ... Gold bears may take advantage of
this move," said Stephen Innes, APAC trading head for OANDA.
    Traders were also waiting for Friday's U.S. jobs report,
which will include data on non-farm payrolls and average hourly
earnings.
    In other precious metals, silver        climbed 0.7 percent
to $17.25 an ounce after hitting a one-week low of $17.03. 
    Palladium        shed 1.4 percent to $1,040.05, hitting a
fresh five-week low after a 55 percent gain in 2017.
    "Since mid-last year, speculative financial investors have
been continuously betting heavily on rising palladium prices.
Hence there has been and still is considerable correction
potential," Commerzbank said in a note.
    Platinum        gained 0.7 percent to $1,002.60. It is up
about 8 percent for the month, on track for its best month since
January 2017. It hit a one-week low in the previous session.

 (Additional reporting by Nithin Prasad and Nallur Sethuraman in
Bengaluru; Editing by Alison Williams)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
0 : 0
  • narrow-browser-and-phone
  • medium-browser-and-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser
  • wide-browser-and-larger
  • medium-browser-and-landscape-tablet
  • medium-wide-browser-and-larger
  • above-phone
  • portrait-tablet-and-above
  • above-portrait-tablet
  • landscape-tablet-and-above
  • landscape-tablet-and-medium-wide-browser
  • portrait-tablet-and-below
  • landscape-tablet-and-below

All quotes delayed a minimum of 15 minutes. See here for a complete list of exchanges and delays.

© 2018 Reuters. All Rights Reserved.