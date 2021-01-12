Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as focus returns to inflation risks

By Asha Sistla

    * Biden to deliver a plan costing "trillions" of dollars
    * Benchmark 10-year Treasury yields firm at 10-month highs
    Jan 12 (Reuters) - Gold gained about 1% on Tuesday, bouncing
off a one-month low touched in the last session, as focus
returned to prospects of inflation driven by more U.S. fiscal
stimulus under President-elect Joe Biden.
    Spot gold        was up 0.9% at $1,861.61 per ounce at 1010
GMT. On Monday, prices touched their lowest level since Dec. 2.
U.S. gold futures        gained 0.6% to $1,861.80.
    "It's quite clear that the money markets are factoring a
very sizeable fiscal stimulus spend from the Democrats, some
bounce in inflation," said Ross Norman, an independent analyst.
    "So gold initially traded lower on those triggers - dollar
and Treasury yields (rising) - now it's trading a little higher
on anticipation of some inflation to come."
    U.S. President-elect Joe Biden said Americans needed more
economic relief from the COVID-19 pandemic now and that he would
deliver a plan costing "trillions" of dollars.             
     Gold has generally been seen as a hedge against the
inflation and currency debasement that could result from
widespread stimulus, especially last year. However higher bond
yields have challenged that status recently as they increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-interest-yielding bullion.
    "The macro picture is still positive for gold," said
Nicholas Frappell, global general manager at ABC Bullion ,
adding that gold was still vulnerable in the short term to
dollar sentiment and yields.
    The dollar index        rebounded from a near three-year low
reached last week when benchmark 10-year U.S. Treasury yields
            topped 1% for the first time since March.       
     
    Silver        gained 2.4% to $25.53 an ounce. Platinum
       climbed 3% to $1,061.92, while palladium        was up
0.4% at $2,382.15.

 (Reporting by Asha Sistla and Sumita Layek in Bengaluru;
Editing by Pravin Char)
