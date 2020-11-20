Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as Mnuchin rekindles stimulus hopes

By Sumita Layek

    * Gold down 0.6% for the week
    * Investors pulled $4 billion from gold- BofA
    Nov 20 (Reuters) - Gold bounced on Friday after U.S.
Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin said that negotiations on
stimulus measures will continue, boosting the metal's appeal as
a hedge against likely inflation.   
    Spot gold        rose 0.5% at $1,876.66 per ounce by 9:47
a.m. EST (1447 GMT) and was down 0.6% for the week. U.S. gold
futures        rose 0.8% at $1,876.40.
    Mnuchin said he and White House Chief of Staff Mark Meadows
would be speaking on Friday with Republican congressional
leaders on negotiations with Congress on more economic support.
            
    "The thoughts of stimulus talks moving forward once again
has supported gold as we realise central bank liquidity and
fiscal stimulus measures continue to be a driving force behind
this market," said David Meger, director of metals trading at
High Ridge Futures.
    Bullion has dipped about 5% since positive reports on 
COVID-19 vaccines from Pfizer and Moderna in the past 12 days.
Gold has mainly benefited this year on the back of damage to
economies from the pandemic and the resultant global stimulus.
    But gold will remain supported as "vaccines will take months
and months to become well distributed enough to be effective and
the U.S. government is going to continue to be stalemated," said
Jeffrey Christian, managing partner of CPM Group. 
    Investors pulled $4 billion from gold, the biggest outflow
ever, amid a rush for riskier assets last week, BofA said on
Friday.                      
    "While the macro backdrop remains supportive, the key
downside risk stems from physical demand and ETP
(exchange-traded products) holdings," said Standard Chartered
analyst Suki Cooper in a note.
    "Buyers still appear to view price dips below $1,860/oz as
attractive entry levels, and prices have held up well given the
size of ETP outflows." 
    Silver        rose 1.4% to $24.43 per ounce. Platinum       
climbed 0.8% at $959.17, while palladium        rose 0.4% to
$2,334.64.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru
Editing by Frances Kerry)
