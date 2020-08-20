Gold Market Report
PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as recovery fears resurface post Fed minutes

    * Equities weak across Asia in wake of Fed minutes
    * Dollar, U.S. Treasury yields advance
    * Gold dropped more than 3.5% on Wednesday
    Aug 20 (Reuters) - Gold on Thursday bounced back from the
previous session's hefty losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve
raised concerns that a recovery from the coronavirus-induced
economic slump faced a highly uncertain path, weighing on risk
sentiment. 
    Spot gold        was up 0.9% at $1,946.09 per ounce by 0307
GMT, after declining more than 3.5% to a near one-week low on
Wednesday.
    U.S. gold futures         fell 0.9% to $1,952.90.
    "Gold is stable after it got hammered overnight. The main
fundamentals behind gold have not changed," said Edward Meir, an
analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets.
    "Stimulus is still coming-in and its very pre-mature to say
we're recovering globally and should see higher rates and
stronger dollar; we are months and months away from that."
    The Fed on Wednesday warned the economic downturn triggered
by the COVID-19 pandemic faces a highly uncertain path and
reiterated the need for additional fiscal stimulus.             
    The dovish remarks from the Fed on the U.S. economy
triggered a retreat in U.S. stocks and across Asian markets.
           
    Central banks, including the Fed, have rolled out massive
stimulus measures and cut interest rates near zero to combat the
economic toll from the virus outbreak, helping gold rise more
than 28% so far this year as it's considered a hedge against
inflation and currency debasement.
    Keeping a check on gold's advance, the dollar index       
rebounded and U.S. Treasury yields rose after the Fed minutes
showed policymakers expressed little support to implement yield
curve control to keep cost of borrowing low.             
    "Gold remains sensitive to movements in the U.S. dollar and
U.S. monetary policy expectations. The market proved quite
disappointed by last night's Federal Open Market Committee
minutes," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda.
    Elsewhere, silver        rose 1.2% to $27.05 per ounce,
platinum        climbed 0.8% to $938.81, and palladium       
gained 0.3% to $2,163.50.

