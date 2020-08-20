PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds as recovery fears resurface post Fed minutes

* Equities weak across Asia in wake of Fed minutes * Dollar, U.S. Treasury yields advance * Gold dropped more than 3.5% on Wednesday * Interactive graphic tracking global spread of coronavirus: open tmsnrt.rs/3aIRuz7 in an external browser (Adds comments, details, updates prices) By Brijesh Patel Aug 20 (Reuters) - Gold on Thursday bounced back from the previous session's hefty losses after the U.S. Federal Reserve raised concerns that a recovery from the coronavirus-induced economic slump faced a highly uncertain path, weighing on risk sentiment. Spot gold was up 0.9% at $1,946.09 per ounce by 0307 GMT, after declining more than 3.5% to a near one-week low on Wednesday. U.S. gold futures fell 0.9% to $1,952.90. "Gold is stable after it got hammered overnight. The main fundamentals behind gold have not changed," said Edward Meir, an analyst at ED&F Man Capital Markets. "Stimulus is still coming-in and its very pre-mature to say we're recovering globally and should see higher rates and stronger dollar; we are months and months away from that." The Fed on Wednesday warned the economic downturn triggered by the COVID-19 pandemic faces a highly uncertain path and reiterated the need for additional fiscal stimulus. The dovish remarks from the Fed on the U.S. economy triggered a retreat in U.S. stocks and across Asian markets. Central banks, including the Fed, have rolled out massive stimulus measures and cut interest rates near zero to combat the economic toll from the virus outbreak, helping gold rise more than 28% so far this year as it's considered a hedge against inflation and currency debasement. Keeping a check on gold's advance, the dollar index rebounded and U.S. Treasury yields rose after the Fed minutes showed policymakers expressed little support to implement yield curve control to keep cost of borrowing low. "Gold remains sensitive to movements in the U.S. dollar and U.S. monetary policy expectations. The market proved quite disappointed by last night's Federal Open Market Committee minutes," said IG Markets analyst Kyle Rodda. Elsewhere, silver rose 1.2% to $27.05 per ounce, platinum climbed 0.8% to $938.81, and palladium gained 0.3% to $2,163.50. (Reporting by Brijesh Patel in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi Aich)