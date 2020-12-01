Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from 5-month lows as virus fears outweigh vaccine cheer

By Nakul Iyer

    * Market awaits Fed Powell testimony before Congress 
    * California weighs lockdown amid surging COVID-19 cases
    Dec 1 (Reuters) - Gold prices recovered from five-month lows
on Tuesday as worries over spiking COVID-19 cases offset
optimism around vaccine developments and nudged investors
towards the precious metal.
    Following sharp losses in the previous two sessions, spot
gold        rose 0.4% to $1,784.37 per ounce by 0349 GMT. U.S.
gold futures        gained 0.4% to $1,787.90.
    Gold clocked its worst monthly fall in four years on Monday,
falling to $1,764.29 per ounce, the lowest level since July 2.
    "Gold has been a crowded trade for quite a while, so we're
seeing a realignment of asset allocation away from gold and
towards more risky assets as the (market) sentiment is
improved," said Michael Langford, executive director at
corporate advisory and consultancy firm AirGuide. 
    "That being said, those flows can quickly reverse again as
the economic situation becomes more apparent."
    Some Americans could begin receiving coronavirus
vaccinations before Christmas, a top government official said on
Monday, helping drive Asian shares higher after a
record-breaking month.                                    
    Dimming the economic outlook, however, COVID-19 cases topped
1.1 million in the United States last week, with California
weighing fresh curbs such as stay-at-home orders.
                        
    Investors' focus now turns to Federal Reserve chairman
Jerome Powell's testimony before the Senate Banking Committee
later in the day, which will offer clues on the direction of
monetary policy. 
    If the U.S. Federal Open Market Committee meeting in two
weeks shows more monetary accommodation it will restoke
inflationary fears, said Howie Lee, an economist at OCBC Bank.
 The factors that drove bullion's recent rally remain intact,
Lee said, adding that he remained constructively bullish on gold
and expects its rally to resume in 2021.
    Non-yielding gold is seen as a hedge against inflation
likely to result from large stimulus measures. 
    Silver        gained 1.1% to $22.86 an ounce, while platinum
       rose 1.8% to $981.85 and palladium        was up 0.4% at
$2,383.60. 

