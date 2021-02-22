Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from 7-month lows despite higher yields

By Diptendu Lahiri

    * U.S. Treasury yields hit highest in nearly a year
    * Dollar scales 0.2% on higher yields
    * Markets await Powell's testimony to Congress starting
Tuesday

 (Recasts, adds analyst comment, updates prices)
    Feb 22 (Reuters) - Gold prices on Monday bounced back from
an over seven-month low hit in the prior session, shrugging off
a jump in yields, with investors opting for the precious metal
as a hedge against rising inflation.
    Spot gold        rose 0.8% to $1,796.10 per ounce by 1044
GMT. It had fallen to $1,759.29 on Friday, its lowest since July
2. U.S. gold futures        gained 0.7% to $1,793.
    "The market is playing inflation outlook story and gold is
rising as a hedge against it," said Quantitative Commodity
Research analyst Peter Fertig, adding that gold's future is now
dependent on the rate at which inflation rises.
    "However, higher bond yields are negative for gold, but they
are also lending support to the dollar, offsetting some gains in
the precious metal."
    The dollar gained in early European trading as expectations
for a faster economic growth due to expected fiscal aid sent
bond yields higher.            
    A $1.9 trillion stimulus is widely expected to pass by the
end of the week, lifting sentiments for an increased economic
recovery, but at the cost rising inflation.
    Investors are also eyeing the testimony of Federal Reserve
Chairman Jerome Powell on the Semiannual Monetary Report to
Congress beginning Tuesday.                         
    The Fed and other major central banks have pinned their
hopes on ultra low interest rates to get the economy out of the
grasp of a COVID-19-led fall-out.
    Higher yields and lower interest rates increase the
opportunity cost of holding non-yielding bullion.
    "The bearish trend (in gold) of the last few days is losing
strength but a proper inversion would require a solid recovery
of $1,800," ActivTrades chief analyst Carlo Alberto De Casa
wrote in a note.
    Silver        gained nearly 1% to $27.48 per ounce, while
platinum        fell 0.1% to $1,272.79.
    Palladium        was down 0.4% to $2,367.80, having earlier
hit an over one-month high at $2,431.50.

 (Reporting by Diptendu Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Krishna
Chandra Eluri)
