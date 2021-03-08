Directory of sitesLoginContactSupport
Gold Market Report

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from 9-month low on weaker dollar, U.S. stimulus

By Sumita Layek

    * Dollar falls against commodity currencies
    * Gold market may have fallen too steeply, too quickly
-analyst
    * Holdings of SPDR Gold fell to 10-month low on Friday

    March 8 (Reuters) - Gold prices bounced back on Monday from
a nine-month low hit in the previous session as the dollar
softened, while passage of a long awaited U.S. coronavirus
stimulus package boosted the bullion's appeal as a hedge against
inflation.
    Spot gold        rose 0.7% to $1,712.46 per ounce by 0224
GMT, after hitting its lowest since June 8 at $1,686.40 on
Friday. U.S. gold futures        climbed 0.7% to $1,709.90.
    Improved sentiment from the passing of the $1.9 trillion
stimulus and a dip in U.S. dollar index are helping gold prices,
said DailyFX strategist Margaret Yang.
    The U.S. Senate on Saturday passed President Joe Biden's
$1.9 trillion COVID-19 relief plan, with the final bill
including $400 billion in one-time payments of $1,400 to many
Americans.            
    "Inflation is definitely going to go up" because of rising
oil and base metal prices, Yang said, adding that some of the
individual cheques may also go into gold exchange traded funds
investment to hedge against future inflation.      
    The dollar fell against the currencies of major commodity
exporters as investors increased bets on countries that will
benefit from rising prices for oil, metals, and other
goods.      
    U.S. 10-year yields, easing from an over one-year peak hit
on Friday, also provided support.      
    "Gold has been undercut by cheerful economic optimism over a
robust economic recovery and faster than anticipated rises in
bond yields," Stephen Innes, chief global market strategist at
financial services firm Axi, said in a note.
    However, "the (gold) market may have fallen too steeply, too
quickly", he added.
    Holdings of the world's largest gold-backed exchange-traded
fund, SPDR Gold Trust       fell to a 10-month low on Friday.
         
    Silver        rose 2.3% to $25.76 an ounce. Palladium       
climbed 0.1% to $2,341.62. Platinum        gained 1.1% to
$1,142.60.

 (Reporting by Sumita Layek in Bengaluru; Editing by Rashmi
Aich)
