CyberRisk
The Trump Effect
North Korea
Iran
Technology
Myanmar
Investigations
Future Of Money
Politics
CES 2018
U.S.
Commentary
#Gold Market Report
January 18, 2018 / 11:20 AM / Updated 3 hours ago

PRECIOUS-Gold rebounds from low as dollar weakens

Reuters Staff

3 Min Read

    * Spot gold could fall to $1,250 by mid year - Julius Baer
    * Falling digital currencies could support gold - analysts
    * Spot gold vs bitcoin: reut.rs/2DgiRiK

 (Adds graphic, updates prices)
    By Eric Onstad
    LONDON, Jan 18 (Reuters) - Gold edged higher on Thursday
after hitting its lowest in nearly a week as the dollar
weakened, but analysts said bullion was vulnerable to more
losses.
    Spot gold        was up 0.2 percent at $1,330.71 per ounce
by 1500 GMT. Earlier in the session, it touched its lowest since
Jan. 12 at $1,323.70.
    U.S. gold futures         for February delivery slipped 0.6
percent to $1,331 per ounce.
    In the previous session, spot gold fell 0.8 percent, posting
its worst one-day percentage decline since Dec. 7 as the dollar
bounced from three-year lows.   
    "Gold continues to trade in lock-step with the U.S. dollar,"
said Carsten Menke, analyst at Julius Baer in Zurich.
    "We think the dollar has fallen too much. We see more upside
for the dollar heading into the second quarter so that means
that gold should move back below $1,300 and towards $1,250 by
mid-year." 
    The dollar index        reversed direction and went into the
red as global investors sought to diversify their dollar
holdings into other currencies such as the euro.          
    Spot gold is expected to fall to $1,311 per ounce, as it has
broken a support at $1,329, according to Reuters technical
analyst Wang Tao.         
    Some analysts said a correction in digital currencies could
support gold.
    "Brokers in Europe report investors have increasingly been
asking about switching from cryptocurrencies into gold," ANZ
analysts said in a research note.
    Bitcoin            fell as much as 20 percent on Wednesday,
dropping below $10,000 due to investor fears that regulators
could clamp down.             
    
  
    In other precious metals, silver        gained 0.6 percent
to $17.11 per ounce and palladium        shed 0.9 percent to
$1,104.72 per ounce.
    Platinum        added 1 percent to $1,006.60 per ounce,
after touching its highest since Sept. 8 at $1,007.60 in the
previous session. 
    Over the past 15 years, platinum has largely moved higher in
January and February due to seasonally weaker supply from top
producer South Africa, Menke said.
    "This seasonal rebound is playing out. And there is also
some more room from short covering from the futures market."

    
 (Additional reporting by Nallur Sethuraman and Nithin Prasad in
Bengaluru; Editing by Alexander Smith and Jane Merriman)
Our Standards:The Thomson Reuters Trust Principles.
